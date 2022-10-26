Parents affected by CAMHS scandal issue open letter pleading for help

The Kerry CAMHS family support group (KCFSG), set up in the light of the South Kerry CAMHS scandal, has hit out at the delay in paying compensation under the agreed Government compensation scheme.

In an open letter – issued to the media on Monday and aimed at the Government, the HSE and the State Claims Agency – the KCFSG pleaded for help.

The compensation scheme is open to those identified in the Maskey report, which found 240 children received “risky” treatment at the South Kerry service between July 2016 and April 2021, including 46 who were significantly harmed.

“We speak on behalf of the most vulnerable children in the country,” it reads. “We also speak on behalf of ourselves. We are all parents. Parents who have been categorically informed that their poor, vulnerable kid(s) have been horrendously let down in their time of need.”

They said that as parents they had sought assistance from the state and had instead had been let down, and have had to watch their children get worse physically and mentally. They said neither this nor the relationships damaged by the scandal can be fixed. They claimed that now, when they need support, they are again been left down by the delay in compensation.

“What is of most importance at this very moment is that the children/adults affected by the CAMHS scandal receive the assistance they need,” the letter reads. “The children and families affected need help with therapies, professional reports, and more. Some families need help providing food and a home for their children. We feel the government, the HSE and the State Claims Agency (SCA) are taking advantage of circumstances with the hopes the families will not go to the high court. Many, if not all, do not have the resources, energy and good mental health to proceed to the high court. This is caused by the HSE CAMHS scandal.

“Every day the trust diminishes even further. We still have to fight and claw for everything being received. It’s so much harder knowing that it was all preventable.”

The letter went on to say that ‘clarity is needed’.

"It is paramount that clarity surrounding the compensation scheme is provided to all affected children and families,” it says. “The families and solicitors were told this entire process would be non-adversarial. It has been anything but, and the families have received nothing, as of yet…Timelines need to be defined and explained. All changes need to be explained. The reason for the delay in initial compensation needs to be explained.

"Why should the families have to go through more trauma and pain when it is abundantly clear that the families suffered greatly from the scandal and continue to suffer daily?...Many [families] are unable to get answers from local TDs or others within the government or HSE. The State Claims Authority has prolonged a promised payment three separate times, on each occasion requiring a new authority to be signed. The families are beyond frustrated and feel completely let down. Through no fault of their own, they are in this position.”

They also criticised the compensation scheme for not including family members also affected by the CAMHS scandal – it was originally to include such members – and called on the scheme to include them.

The Kerryman has approached the Department of Health and HSE for comment. The HSE referred the matter to the State Claims Agency: “The SCA has received 121 applications to the Kerry CAMHS Compensation Scheme. Initial payments of €5,000 on account are being made to all verified applicants. Payments commenced in August 2022. In relation second payment of €10,000, which was agreed after the Scheme was set up, an explanatory memo was sent to all legal firms representing Applicants to the Scheme earlier this month in order to clarify the grounds on which this payment is to be made...These payments commenced last week.”