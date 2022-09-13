Parent wants two-tier school bus system resolved as some parents pay while others do not

An Ardfert parent is calling for an end to the two-tier school bus system that currently operates between Ardfert village and Causeway Comprehensive Secondary School.

Ursula Barrett, and other parents, have for years requested that a public bus be made available from the busy North Kerry village as some parents are having to pay privately while others do not.

Ms Barrett explained that she has sent three children to the Causeway school over the past few years, all of whom have used a private bus at a cost of around €10,000 in total.

Bus Eireann informed the parents that a public bus does pass through the village, on route to Causeway Comprehensive, but there is no guarantee a seat will be available.

“We fought this battle for a few years now and they wouldn’t give us a public bus. They said they couldn’t guarantee a space on the bus that did pass through,” she said.

"You couldn’t rely on this, which is when people got together and looked for a private bus,” she added.

Ms Barrett said when one combines the popularity of Causeway Comprehensive, and the rate at which Ardfert’s population has grown, it makes sense to offer additional bus services.

“Ardfert is caught in the middle as the rules say our catchment area is Tralee. It’s the situation this year where fees are being waived for people on the public [school] bus system. The two-tier gap has gotten bigger as a result,” she said.

Ms Barrett said even at this late stage, and with the growing number of children in the area, a public bus should be commissioned for the area.

“They have to reconsider this. There’s obviously a need when you look at the volume and trend of Ardfert village. It has an increasing population,” Ms Barett said.

“A lot of these children are from families who want to attend school in North Kerry. This is what a lot of country families want, to have that choice that Causeway would be a realistic option. Unfortunately, it’s only an option if you can afford to pay for it,” she said.

In recent weeks, Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris has raised the issue of school transport after she was contacted by numerous families looking for assistance.

The problems raised with Cllr Ferris dealt with a lack of placements for children on school transport, and inappropriate collection times and collection points.