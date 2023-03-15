Parade of champs for Kerry school’s All-Ireland winners

The March of Heroes: St. Patrick's Secondary School team members from left: Evan Brennan, Cathal Brosnan, Cathal McElligott, Jack McElligott, Eoghan Shire and Ruairí Brosnan leading their heroic team-mates in their victory parade from An Ríocht along College Road before school on Monday morning. Photo by: John Reidy

On Monday morning St. Patrick’s Secondary School welcomed home their Post Primary Schools All-Ireland final winning senior football team.

And they have been asked to parade their hard earned silverware again in Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Castleisland.

The Eamonn O’ Sullivan Cup winners, from the previous Saturday afternoon, were greeted with a celebratory guard of honour, starting at An Ríocht AC and given a Garda escort along the route.

The team also had the Moynihan and Sean Uí Mhurchú cups on display, showing just how successful the school has been this season.

Local schools were out in force, Presentation Secondary School, Gaelscoil Aogáin and the Boys National School all thronged College Road to show what this means to the local community.

The scenes of celebration on the road were a sight to behold. The stirring strains of Castlemaine Piper Gerard Baynham’s bagpipes led the way and the school musicians welcomed the team to the yard of St. Patrick’s.

There was a cracking atmosphere that even the March weather couldn’t dampen.

The team captains presented the cup to the whole school. Jack McElligott went on to thank teachers Tim Long and Denis O’Donovan for their support all year and for helping to create the environment whereby a success like this is possible.

They also thanked all of the coaches, teachers, parents and other school students for their support.

Tim Long, Deputy Principal, thanked team coaches Patrick McCarthy, John Forrest and John O’Sullivan who instilled such confidence, belief and knowledge in the team to take them all the way to the All-Ireland title. He also thanked the local clubs, business community and parents for their massive support in the lead up to the final and all through the year. On such a historic day for the school he wanted final acknowledgement to go to the 36 players who are such prime examples of St Patrick’s Secondary School students.

This group are a true inspiration to the upcoming years of St. Pats students, showing them the way on how to get the most out of their potential in both sports and academia.