Padre Pio devotions in Castleisland will be a big night for the parish

The shrine to St. Pio / Padre Pio in the Church of Saints Stephen and John in Castleisland where, during the coming Tuesday night 7:30pm devotions, a healing glove from St. Pio's cell will be handed over to the parish. Photo by: John Reidy

It was revealed by Castleisland PP Fr. Mossie Brick at the December 20th Padre Pio Devotions, that the coming Tuesday, January 17th will be a big day and night for the parish.

Fr. Brick told his congregation then that one of Padre Pio’s healing gloves will be handed over to the parish by Fr. Brian Shortall the Capuchin Franciscan Order Superior in Ireland.

Fr. Shortall will travel to Castleisland with the glove worn by St. Pio after an almost two decade long campaign by Fr. Brick and his fellow devotees to secure the glove and its gift of healing for the parish and beyond.

Fr. Shortall’s last visit to Castleisland was on the night Fr. Brick launched the series of evening devotions to St. Pio on January 7th 2020. The huge church was packed to capacity on that occasion and the event was carried on RTÉ television news.

The hand-over of the glove will be made at the 7:30pm monthly devotions to St. Pio.

It was in the course of 1918 that Padre Pio developed the stigmata and he was forbidden to appear in public with the wounds exposed and he took to wearing fingerless gloves.

In spite of having his wounds examined by the most eminent scientists of his time, there was never any evidence of human involvement in the appearance of the stigmata.

There are many instances of miracles associated with Padre Pio including his wide ranging healing abilities.

“In the course of his remarkable lifetime, he had the power of healing sickness of both body and mind - and he had innumerable miracles to his credit,” said Fr. Brick.

“He had many gifts and prophecy, bi-location and a keen sense of discernment were among them.

“Several pairs of the mittens were found in his cell after his death in 1968. We’re privileged that one of them is being handed over to the parish on Tuesday night,” said Fr. Brick.

Anyone for whom a seat at the devotions is vital would be well advised to get to the Church of Saints Stephen and John well ahead of that 7:30pm starting time. The event will be well stewarded as usual.