Over 60 Kerry communities come together to lead the fight back against biodiversity loss

Mary Kiernan (Transition Kerry), Niamh Ní Dhúill (From the Ground Up), Martha Farrell (Tralee Tidy Towns) and Thomas Canavan (Tralee Bay Wetlands) launching the mapping project in the Wetlands this week. Photo by Domnick Walsh

AS biodiversity loss becomes one of our most urgent concerns, a network representing over 60 community groups from across Kerry is stepping up to lead the battle to protect our precious biome.

From the Ground Up is a network of more than 60 different community groups, Tidy Towns groups and individuals which took part in the Transition Kerry Biodiversity and Climate Change Community Leadership course last year.

They were inspired by the course to launch a campaign on behalf of the embattled flora and fauna of the Kingdom, which went live this week

And they come to the fight to protect our pollinators with a simple message – each one of us can make a difference.

To that end they are now calling on everyone invested in the health of our natural world to take part in a unique mapping project.

The project asks everyone engaged in habitat protection, be they individual gardeners, communities, businesses, schools, farmers and more to register their actions on maps on the website of the National Biodiversity Centre.

Soon, it is hoped, the county will begin to piece together a comprehensive map of all the places where people are taking steps to allow nature run its profuse course unfettered.

It will run the gamut of everything from municipal areas where grass is being let grow, to private gardens – inputted anonymously if preferred – where people are leaving nature similarly run its course.

The less grass-cutting, the greater the chance of a proliferation of as wide a range of wildflowers and plants as possible, to sustain as diverse an insect population as possible – including fast-depleting populations of pollinators like bees.

The campaign comes on the back of a pilot survey carried out by Tralee Tidy Towns and MTU Kerry Business students which found that a third of all respondents are already privately taking their own steps to protect biodiversity – in a very encouraging indication of the public appetite to save the environment.

Crucially, the vast majority of respondents were only too happy to see grass being left grow in the knowledge it is for the good of the biosphere.

People registering their own areas are advised to take the following three steps:

– Visit the website of the National Biodiversity Centre mapping system on https://pollinators.biodiversityireland.ie

– Sign up for an account (use a pseudonym if preferred), and once you sign in to your account,

– Map your area and actions by selecting ‘Manage My Site’.

“‘Actions for Pollinators’ is an online mapping system that allows everyone - gardeners, farmers, Councils, businesses, local communities , and schools to register the actions they have taken for pollinators and put their pollinator-friendly locations on the map,” From the Ground Up’s Niamh Ní Dhúill said, adding:

“If everyone maps their actions (even anonymously), we can begin to have a fuller picture of the wide-ranging work going on in Kerry to protect our wildlife.”

It is also hoped it will ultimately map green corridors linking biodiverse habitats across the county, Niamh explained:

“We can also start to identify wildlife corridors which help wildlife such as birds, bees and butterflies to traverse busy urban areas safely.”

Anne Marie Fuller of the Kerry PPN said: “The Citizens Assembly on Biodiversity Loss showed us that when people are fully informed of the merit of the actions required to protect biodiversity, they are very supportive of them.

"What will be important in the response to the biodiversity crisis is to encourage multi-stakeholder actions and this mapping tool by the national biodiversity centre is the perfect place to capture it and monitor our progress as a county. The Kerry PPN, through our engagement with 900-plus member groups, will assist in supporting this project and biodiversity throughout Kerry.”