Over 200 more refugees to arrive in South Kerry

Two-hundred Ukrainian refugees are to arrive in Portmagee in the coming weeks, bringing the number of refugees now living in the Iveragh Peninsula to more than 1,000.

The refugees are to live in holiday homes in the south Kerry town.

Fifty of the 200 refugees have already arrived, with the remainder expected in the coming weeks. It is understood they have been in Ireland for some time and are coming from Maynooth to Kerry.

A further 25 have also arrived at the Kerry Coast Hotel in Cahersiveen. There are hundreds of refugees currently living in hotels in the town, including the Ring of Kerry Hotel and the Skellig Star Hotel.

Cahersiveen school Scoil Saidbhín has seen a significant increase in the number of pupils there after their intake of more than 50 Ukrainian students last year alone.

The villages of Valentia and Waterville, along with Derrynane, are also hosting Ukrainian refugees in local hotels.

Read More

Coláiste na Sceilge – the only secondary school in the area – has also seen a significant increase in enrolment numbers.

CSO figures up to early July show 951 Ukrainian refugees living in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area, but this has since increased.

Concerns have been raised locally about the ability to provide the services the newest residents will need – including school places, particularly secondary-school places, and access to medical services – given the huge increase in the population numbers in the Iveragh peninsula.

Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) said that Government agencies need to liaise with local services.

“IPAS [International Protection Accommodation Services] need to be take more cognizance of what local service providers are dealing with on the ground and engage with them on capacity and the best way to serve the needs of the community,” she said.

The Kerry Coast Hotel, which has been closed since the start of COVID, will get a new lease of life as a home to refugees in need. The hotel had been lying idle and was recently purchased by Kieran Corcoran of Corcoran’s Furniture.

In the future, he plans to open the hotel to cater for the expected increase in visitor numbers to the town when the South Kerry Greenway finally opens. It is this major project that prompted the well-known businessman to buy the hotel, and he intends to upgrade its facilities.

Mr Corcoran said the South Kerry Greenway will transform the town and it is vital that the town is ready for the exciting project. He says the Kerry Coast Hotel will play a part in this.

It will be some time, though, before the South Kerry Greenway will be up and running and, in the interim, the 11-bedroom hotel will host Ukrainian refugees.