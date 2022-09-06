Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Over 200 more refugees to arrive in South Kerry

File photo of The Kerry Coast Hotel. Expand
Portmagee village is set to welcome over 200 Ukrainian refugees. Expand
File photo of Portmagee Brian McCready's winning shot of the beautiful fishing village. Expand

Close

File photo of The Kerry Coast Hotel.

File photo of The Kerry Coast Hotel.

Portmagee village is set to welcome over 200 Ukrainian refugees.

Portmagee village is set to welcome over 200 Ukrainian refugees.

File photo of Portmagee Brian McCready's winning shot of the beautiful fishing village.

File photo of Portmagee Brian McCready's winning shot of the beautiful fishing village.

/

File photo of The Kerry Coast Hotel.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Two-hundred Ukrainian refugees are to arrive in Portmagee in the coming weeks, bringing the number of refugees now living in the Iveragh Peninsula to more than 1,000.

The refugees are to live in holiday homes in the south Kerry town. 

Privacy