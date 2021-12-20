Over €2 million in funding for Kerry Aiport

The Government have announced €2.2 million in funding for Kerry Airport under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025 and the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme.

Kerry Airport CEO John Mulhern said the funding – which will be used to maintain vital safety operations during the latest wave of the pandemic – is a welcome pre-Christmas boost for the airport.

"It will ensure that the airport in Farranfore can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in the areas of fire safety, air traffic control, and security,” he said.

“Yet again aviation, like many industries, finds itself adversely impacted by a new variant of Covid. With many choosing not to travel to await both hard data on the true impact of this variant and their booster doses of vaccine, however this funding from the Department of Transport again demonstrates a strong commitment by Government to help us navigate the pandemic,” said Mr Mulhern.

“We thank Minister [Hildegarde] Naughten and recognise the tireless work in the background by the team at the Department of Transport. Grateful thanks as always to our Kerry-based Government representatives, Minister for Education Norma Foley and Deputy Chief Whip Brendan Griffin for their continued support,” Mr Mulhern said

This latest tranche of funding brings the total Government investment in Kerry Airport for 2021 to €5.9 million.

News of the funding was also welcomed by Minister Foley.

“I welcome this funding which will deliver further vital financial supports to Kerry Airport. This announcement will provide a timely boost for the aviation sector in the south west region while ensuring the successful continuation of regional connectivity at Kerry Airport.”

Christmas is traditionally a very busy time at Kerry Airport with people returning to the Kingdom from London, Manchester, Germany and Dublin to celebrate the Festive Season at home.

Passengers are reminded to allow additional time for their journeys due to the seasonally longer queues which have been adversely impacted by Covid restrictions.

Kerry Airport’s standard Covid protocols remain in place and only passengers are permitted into the Terminal building, full details of the protocols can be found at www.KerryAirport.ie.