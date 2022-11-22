Over €1,000 worth of cocaine found in 20-year-old’s home

Gardaí found more than €1,000 worth of cocaine after executing a search warrant at the home of a 20-year-old man.

Jason O’Connor (20) of 35 Bruach na Gaeil, Moyvane, appeared before Listowel District Court last Thursday after admitting to gardaí that he was selling cocaine for €80 per gram.

Mr O’Connor was described as very co-operative by gardaí, who added that the man made full admissions after they executed the search warrant on July 4 of last year. Gardaí also found digital scales and zip-lock bags at Mr O’Connor’s home.

Mr O’Connor said he had purchased the cocaine from Limerick. Almost 15 grams of cocaine were recovered from his home.

His solicitor, Pat Mann, explained that gardaí arrived at Mr O’Connor’s home at approximately 8.40pm. They spoke to him in his bedroom, and Mr Mann said his client gave an “inculpatory set of admissions”.

He described his client’s dealing as being at a “very low level”. Mr O’Connor is currently completing junior and senior cycles through Outreach and hopes to do electrical work in the future.

Judge David Waters said he would only hand down a suspended sentence, but if he is found in possession of drugs again, even for his own use, he will serve time in prison.

He convicted Mr O’Connor and sentenced him to five months, suspended for two years.