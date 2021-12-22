Over 1,000 a day vaccinated at clinics

Emilia Main gets her vaccine from Eimer Moriarty at the walk-in clinic located at the former BorgWarner facility in Monavalley, Tralee, on Monday, December 20, 2021. Photo by Domnick Walsh

An intensive effort by vaccination teams has seen a significant ramping up of the COVID-19 booster campaign across Kerry. This has led to more than 1,000 people a day receiving vaccines at clinics.

Walk-in clinics will continue this week at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Monavalley both today, Wednesday, December 22; and on Thursday, December 23, from 8.30am to 4.30pm for the 40-49 age-group category.

The vaccination roll-out across Cork and Kerry is run jointly by the South South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

In the last week, there has been a tremendous response by the public to the provision of walk-in booster vaccination clinics. Staff have redeployed to vaccination centres, and the centres have extended their hours. As well as offering walk-in vaccinations, all centres continue to schedule appointments for doses one and two.

Thanks to a combination of recent walk-in clinics, and the scheduling of a large number of appointments, the 50-plus age-group is now almost complete, with most eligible people in this age-group having received their booster vaccination or being offered an appointment. Good progress is also being made in the 40-49 age-group, with several walk-in clinics continuing across the region this week.

The CEO of the South South West Hospital Group, Gerry O’Dwyer, thanked all those involved in the vaccination roll-out for their tremendous efforts in recent weeks:

“Staff have pulled out all the stops to make sure people in Cork and Kerry can receive their COVID-19 booster vaccination as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible. Staff have redeployed to vaccination centres and worked long hours to facilitate both appointments and walk-in clinics, and I want to sincerely thank them for their efforts.”

Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Michael Fitzgerald, thanked the public for their response to the booster campaign.

“We know there has been a very welcome demand for the COVID-19 booster vaccination. We thank the public for attending their appointments as scheduled, and for making use of the walk-in clinics,” he said.

“There are further walk-in clinics planned for this week across Cork and Kerry, and we strongly encourage those eligible to attend and get their COVID-19 booster before Christmas.”

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare also thanked and acknowledged the GPs and pharmacies across the region supporting the vaccination roll-out by offering booster vaccinations. GPs and pharmacies have also increased the number of appointments they can offer in the last week.