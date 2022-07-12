Out in force in Keel to mark the late Damien’s birthday

Stephen, Selina and Kay O'Shea attending The Damien Foley 40th Birthday Memorial Walk in Keel on Sunday morning last.

Eileen Prendiville,Michael O'Shea,Nancy Powell and Tony Powell all attending The Damien Foley 40th Birthday Memorial Walk in Keel on Sunday last.

At The Damien Foley 40th Birthday Memorial Walk in Keel ,Mary Foley, Vera O'Connor, Anna Clifford, Keelan Foley and Jim Foley. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Looking shady .Karen Foley, Brian Kissane and Elaine Foley taking part in The Damien Foley 40th Birthday Memorial Walk in Keel on Sunday last. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Front Left to Right: Michael Ladden, Myra O'Shea, Emir Long and Back left to right: Joe Long and William O'Shea, who all attended The Damien Foley 40th Birthday Memorial Walk in Keel on Sunday last. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Stephen, Selina and Kay O'Shea attending The Damien Foley 40th Birthday Memorial Walk in Keel on Sunday morning last. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

The people who made it happen, the organising committee of The Damien Foley Memorial Walk.L-R Anita Reagan, Eileen Foley, Jason Foley, Brendan Griffin TD, Roisin Griffin and Tommy Griffin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Karen ,Lauren, Daniel, Pat, Holly and Noah Farrell at The Damien Foley 40th Birthday Memorial Walk in Keel on Sunday last. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Taking part in The Damien Foley Memorial Walk in Keel, Marian Gallagher, Mary Foley and Caroline Allman. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Almost €3,500 has been raised for the three worthy causes thanks to the people of Keel, who came together to remember a much-loved member of the community at the weekend.

A special walk to mark what would have been the 40th birthday of the late Damian Foley took place on Sunday. Damien passed away from cystic fibrosis in July 1999, just a few days before his 17th birthday.

The event was used as an opportunity to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Ward at University Hospital Limerick, the Irish Community Air Ambulance and Keel GAA Club.

Damien attended Castledrum National School and Presentation Secondary School, Milltown, and is fondly remembered by his former school mates as a popular, funny and caring friend.

Damien was also a much-valued member of Keel under-age football teams, with whom he wore the white jersey with immense pride.

The local community came out in force to support the walk on Sunday and to show solidarity with Damian’s family and friends.

The GoFundMe page for the charities is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/he-damien-foley-40th-birthday-memorial-walk