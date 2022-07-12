Out in force in Keel to mark the late Damien’s birthday

Almost €3,500 has been raised for the three worthy causes thanks to the people of Keel, who came together to remember a much-loved member of the community at the weekend.
A special walk to mark what would have been the 40th birthday of the late Damian Foley took place on Sunday. Damien passed away from cystic fibrosis in July 1999, just a few days before his 17th birthday.
The event was used as an opportunity to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Ward at University Hospital Limerick, the Irish Community Air Ambulance and Keel GAA Club.
Damien attended Castledrum National School and Presentation Secondary School, Milltown, and is fondly remembered by his former school mates as a popular, funny and caring friend.
Damien was also a much-valued member of Keel under-age football teams, with whom he wore the white jersey with immense pride.
The local community came out in force to support the walk on Sunday and to show solidarity with Damian’s family and friends.
The GoFundMe page for the charities is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/he-damien-foley-40th-birthday-memorial-walk