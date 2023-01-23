Legendary Kerry Football Manager Micko O'Dwyer pictured at his wedding to Geraldine McGirr from Tyrone in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney on Friday. Photo: MacMonagle, KIllarney

Kerry GAA legend Mick O’Dwyer and his new wife, Geraldine, say they are delighted with all the good wishes they have received as they honeymoon in Waterville this week.

The 86-year-old legendary former Kerry football manager and player married Geraldine McGirr on Friday last at a Civil Ceremony in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, followed by a reception in the The Royal Hotel in Killarney.

The glamorous bride (65) is a grandmother, originally from County Tyrone, and the couple have known each other for some years. They will now reside in Waterville, which Geraldine says is a wonderful place to live, and she and Micko are extremely happy together.

"We are great. We are on honeymoon here in Waterville,” said Geraldine this week. "Our whole life has been a honeymoon.

"We knew each other for ages before we got together,” said Geraldine, who says she and Mick will now spend their time together quietly going for drives, having lunch together and visiting the local golf club, where it is understood they also got engaged.

Geraldine and Micko said they had a wonderful wedding on Friday. Following the ceremony in the Great Southern, they moved across to the Royal Hotel in Killarney, with their two witnesses being property developer Michael O’Flynn, from Cork, who is a close friend of Mick O’Dwyer; and Carmel Aspell who is a close friend of Geraldine's and is from Kildare.

"It was a brilliant day. It was very quiet and intimate. We went for lunch in the Royal as the Great Southern is closed for renovations and was only open for the ceremony. It was just the four of us, and after lunch we came home to Waterville and chilled out for the evening, it was just what we wanted,” said Geraldine.

“It went exceptionally well, it was a great day,” added Micko.

Both of them said they have been overwhelmed by the good wishes they have received.

"The well-wishes have been unbelievable, all the phone-calls and all the gifts,” said Geraldine as they hope to spend as much time together as they can.

"I hope we get 80 years together,” said Micko, who added that “age doesn't bother me one way or another”.

Geraldine said they are both very different characters, with Micko’s big interest being sport and hers being gardening and walking. He says, despite his best efforts, he hasn’t been able to get her interested in sport, and “I never will”, he says.

However, she has managed to convince him to watch the soaps with her, and the pair of them now loving watched Emmerdale and Fair City.

"We take life easy, we like going for drives every day and we have breakfast and lunch together and we go for coffee to the golf club,” said Geraldine.

Mick O’Dwyer’s first wife, Mary Carmel, died in 2012. The couple married in 1962. They had four sons, one of whom, Haulie, died last October.

Mick O’Dwyer is the most successful gaelic football manager of all time, winning eight All-Ireland titles with Kerry. He also won four Celtic Crosses as a player. He also had successful stints in charge of the Kildare and Laois footballers after he stepped away from the Kerry job in 1989. He took Kildare to the All-Ireland final in 1998.