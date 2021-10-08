Kerry

Theo Whelan and his parents, Shane and Stephanie, who campaigned for access to a miracle drug for their son.
Theo Whelan and his parents, Shane and Stephanie, who campaigned for access to a miracle drug for their son.

Sinead Kelleher

The father of baby Theo Whelan said his family is thrilled following news that their five-month-old baby is to get access to a life-changing drug within weeks.

Following a campaign by parents Shane and Stephanie from Killorglin in recent weeks to get access to a drug that would give a better quality and pro-longed life to their son, they received the good news today, Friday, October 8, that Theo will get the treatment he so badly needs. 

"It is huge news. It is the best news you can ever get in your life. It is hard to take it in,” said Shane. 

