The father of baby Theo Whelan said his family is thrilled following news that their five-month-old baby is to get access to a life-changing drug within weeks.

Following a campaign by parents Shane and Stephanie from Killorglin in recent weeks to get access to a drug that would give a better quality and pro-longed life to their son, they received the good news today, Friday, October 8, that Theo will get the treatment he so badly needs.

"It is huge news. It is the best news you can ever get in your life. It is hard to take it in,” said Shane.

The parents were informed that Theo will be given access to Zolgensma within weeks once he undergoes tests to prepare him for the one-off, life-changing treatment.

"We are very excited. He has one final hurdle to get bloods done to check for anti-bodies, but we hope that he can get the treatment within weeks," Shane said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced that families will be reimbursed for the drug, which is used for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), for patients who meet the specified criteria.

Theo was born on April 29 at University Hospital Kerry. However, just a few months after his birth, his parents noticed that he had low muscle tone and couldn’t hold his head up. After investigations by Theo’s medical team and his parents, Theo was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) – a genetic condition that affects his movement.

Shane, who has a background in genetics, did much of the research himself, and both he and Stephanie were tested for the gene for SMA, which led to Theo’s diagnosis of SMA type 1 – a very severe type.

Theo began treatment on August 26 with a drug called Spinraza, which was to be delivered every four months for the rest of his life by lumbar puncture and costs, on average, €100,000 per treatment, which is funded by the HSE.

However, Theo’s condition would be better treated with Zolgensma, which had been refused in Ireland because of the cost, estimated to be around €2m. This led to a campaign by Shane and Stephanie to get the drug their son needed. Their dream has now come true.

The drug is also more suitable for children under the age of two, so the news that Theo is to receive it within weeks is a huge bonus.

"It is perfect timing. He is young enough for it work even better for him,” said Shane.

Now, the family hope to return to normal life and watch their little son thrive.

"We don't have to spend our time campaigning,” Shane said. “We can go back to Theo. This is good for our family...and any families in the future that may need it.”

Theo is one of two children in Ireland deemed suitable to take the drug.

Kerry TDs joined the fight for access to the drug for baby Theo. These included TD Michael Healy-Rae and Education Minister Norma Foley.

Minister Foley has welcomed the announcement by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

“I have raised this issue several times with my Cabinet Colleague Minister Donnelly and highlighted the vital importance of this life-saving drug for the benefit of patients including a young patient from Kerry [Theo],” she said. “I am delighted with today's positive announcement.”