Organisers of Kerry Sunrise Tractor Run ‘We need to help mental health charities’

John and Mary Sheehan presenting €2,150 to Cahersiveen Community Hospital from The Sunrise Tractor Run they organised. Left to right: Catherine Horgan, John Sheehan, Moira Hulme and Mary Lucy Sheehan. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Pictured presenting a cheque for €2,150 to Iveragh Mental Health are John and Mary Sheehan. The proceeds are from the 2022 Sunrise Tractor Run. Left to right: Sean Houlihan, Kathleen Sugrue, Fiona De Buis, John Sheehan, Mary Lucy Sheehan, and Christy O' Connell. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Portmagee man John Sheehan is passionate about helping mental-health services as it was these very services that once helped save his life.

John’s brush with depression resulted in an attempt to take his own life and, following that, a two-week stay at UHK, where staff helped him through the worst point in his life.

He was grateful for that support but feels that there is still a shortage of mental-health services and not enough support for those that do exist, so every year, he and his wife, Mary, play a part in raising funds for such services in the community through their annual Sunrise Commercial Run.

In recent weeks he handed over the proceeds of the 2022 event to Iveragh Mental Health and to Cahersiveen Community Hospital and he has now launched the 2023 event – which will be the fifth staging. This will take place on February 19.

“I got help myself from services. I never believed at the time that I would. I went down the wrong road and made the wrong decision when I attempted to take my life,” explained John.

But now back on track thanks to support from his wife and others, John feels that the relevant services must be there to help you when you need them.

“I believe there is help there but there are pieces missing in the puzzle. First of all, it is hard for people to admit they have a problem...There is a need for more specialised care. People fall between the cracks,” he says.

With more awareness, hopefully those who need help can reach out, and the Sunrise Commercial Run will help raise exactly that kind of awareness.

John is appealing once again for tractors, trucks, jeeps, vans and buses to come along and join in the early morning fundraising run.

The primary staging area is Iveragh Co-Op Mart in Cahersiveen, and the run will start at 6.30am.

Participants are asked to gather from five in the morning, and the run will travel to Dromid, Waterville and back to Cahersiveen.

The early morning start is a nod to Pieta House’s annual Darkness into Light walks, which start out in darkness but finish as dawn breaks.

John has chosen Iveragh Mental Health as the beneficiary again this year as they are a vital local support service.

Last year, he raised €2,150 for the service as well as another €2,150 for Cahersiveen Community Hospital.

This year the event will also help Edel O’Sullivan and her family from Valentia.

Her family have been fundraising to help Edel in her recovery after being diagnosed with a brain tumour known as Chordoma. It is an extremely rare tumour, affecting only one in a million people each year.

She is currently in rehabilitation, and communities across South Kerry and further afield have helped her on the road to recovery. John, too, wants his event to play a starring role.

He says that the success of the annual Sunrise Commercial Run is down to the huge support from the wider community, for which he is very grateful:

“It is not just us, we have very good people behind us, that sponsor us, give us spot prizes and volunteer. There is a team and new people are always coming on board to give a hand.”

Anyone interested in taking part in this year’s run can contact John on (087) 229 8378.