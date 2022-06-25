OPW: Skellig Michael expected to reopen on July 2, but will depend on weather conditions

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has scheduled Saturday, July 2, as the date when Skellig Michael will reopen to visitors again following the rock fall that closed the island on June 12.

In a statement, the OPW said it was necessary to temporarily close the island for health and safety reasons. It revealed that a specialist team has been working hard to remove debris and progress investigations and safety measures to restore safe access to Skellig Michael as soon as possible.

The OPW came under fire this week from Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) over what she claimed was the slow response to reopening the historic landmark during the peak tourist season.

But the OPW say the reopening date is subject to weather conditions remaining favourable, addeding that because of Skellig Michael’s remote location in the Atlantic, it creates numerous issues as an operational visitor site, not least its accessibility. The OPW reiterated its commitment to health and safety.

“Throughout the more than three decades since the OPW began providing access to visitors, the safety of the public visiting – and of our staff working on Skellig Michael – has been our priority at all times. In all rockfall events, even minor ones, our expert-led investigations have to be very comprehensive,” said an OPW official.

Minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, T.D. said OPW staff, supported by experts and colleagues in the National Parks and Wildlife Service in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, are taking all necessary steps to enable a safe return of visitors within the shortest possible turnaround time.

He stated that all works are adhering to environmental and other legal obligations imposed at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is also a sanctuary for breeding sea birds.

“Skellig Michael is one of Ireland’s most iconic heritage sites and plays an important role in the local tourism economy, which we are proud to support through this and other OPW sites in the county,” said Minister O’Donovan.

“We thank our local partners for their continued assistance in managing unforeseen incidents like these or adverse weather events in what is a challenging natural environment.

"Together with them, we look forward to the reopening of Skellig Michael at the start of July so that visitors can enjoy safe access to the island again this summer in addition to the other beautiful attractions in South Kerry,” he added.