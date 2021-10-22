Kerry

OPW paying €1.90 a year for land under 99-year agreement

Pat Browne from Glenderry, Ballyheigue, takes exception to a 99-year lease agreement that leaves land he and his wife own effectively in the OPW's hands - for less than €2 a year which includes Irish Coast Guard Rocket House in Ballyheigue. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

The owners of a site in Glenderry, Ballyheigue, say they effectively have no control over their land due to an “insulting” 99-year lease agreement made between an ancestor and the Office of Public Works almost a century ago.

And a state body has since told The Kerryman that the agreement reached in 1927 allows for another 99-year lease when its current 99-year team runs out.

Pat Browne – who owns the site with his wife, Ann – said that Ann’s grandfather entered into the agreement in the late 1920s, shortly before he died. Back then the OPW, formerly the Board of Works, agreed to pay £1 and 10 schillings twice a year for the site.

