OPW paying €1.90 a year for land under 99-year agreement

The owners of a site in Glenderry, Ballyheigue, say they effectively have no control over their land due to an “insulting” 99-year lease agreement made between an ancestor and the Office of Public Works almost a century ago.

And a state body has since told The Kerryman that the agreement reached in 1927 allows for another 99-year lease when its current 99-year team runs out.

Pat Browne – who owns the site with his wife, Ann – said that Ann’s grandfather entered into the agreement in the late 1920s, shortly before he died. Back then the OPW, formerly the Board of Works, agreed to pay £1 and 10 schillings twice a year for the site.

That was nothing exceptional even for the time – “it would have bought you a good Christmas, but it’d go no further than that,” Pat says – but it now works out at two 95-cent payments per annum, or a measly €1.90 per year, roughly €180 since the agreement got underway. The site also includes a building, known as the Rocket House locally, which is used as a base for local Irish Coast Guard services.

Pat says the payment is “farcical” as he feels the site could be worth a four-figure sum per year, but he insists that monetary gain, or lack thereof, is not his gripe with the situation.

“It’s that we’re still locked into this,” he said. “What’s needed here is a look at the legislation and how it can be brought into the 21st Century.

“We’re not landlords, we’re farmers, but we’re locked into this thing that we don’t want, high up or low down.”

They have inherited this situation despite Ann’s grandfather having died before the first payment was even made. Pat believes that Ann’s grandfather did not receive legal advice when entering into the agreement.

Pat has warned, some four years in advance of the lease finally running its course, that he and his wife will not sell the land to the State, and they intend on taking meaningful control of the land when the 99 years are up. The Department of Transport – which has the Coast Guard within its remit – has claimed, however, that this might not be so simple.

“The option of another 99-year lease is available under the terms of the lease agreement”, it said in a statement to The Kerryman.

Pat said that he is aware of this option, but he claimed that he and Ann have to agree to continue the lease for this option to have any effect. He said he and Ann are not willing to agree to anything of the sort.

Pat added that other landowners locally would be interested in providing land that Coast Guard services could use. He insisted he has the height of respect for all involved with such services – “They are a fantastic lot of people. Nobody could have anything against those people” – but he also insists he and Ann shouldn’t be expected to accommodate beyond the 99-year lease term when others locally are genuinely interested in taking up the mantle. He feels the State needs to begin looking at alternative options.

Pat said that he is aware of others in the county locked into similar agreements, and he is interested in bringing them together to raise awareness of these issues.

“I’m also hoping that this will be raised in the Dáil and to see if the legislation can be looked into,” he added.

“The OPW has been formally requested to carry out investigations into suitable options to provide the Glenderry Unit with an upgraded, fully functioning Coast Guard Station,” the Department of Transport said, meanwhile. “One of these options would include upgrading the current Rocket house. The OPW is in direct contact with a family member of the landowner on this matter.”

The Kerryman has also sought comment from the OPW on the situation.