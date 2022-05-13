OPW defers Skellig Michael re-opening for further 24 hours

Skellig Michael’s re-opening has been pushed back to Sunday, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan (Fine Gael) had announced earlier this week that the island, a UNESCO world heritage site, would re-open to visitors tomorrow (Saturday, May 14). However, due to poor weather and sea conditions in the area over recent days – and further bad weather forecast for tomorrow – the OPW has decided to defer the opening by one day.

“The delay is necessary to allow OPW Guide Staff to travel safely to the island in advance of opening, and to carry out final preparations and checks of the island prior to visitors arriving,” the OPW has said.