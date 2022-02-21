Opposition to Inch mast intensifies with committee elected at local meeting

A committee, dealing specifically with the campaign to relocate a telecom mast from the village of Inch, has been formed following a well-attended meeting in the locality on Saturday evening.

A representative of the ‘Don’t Give Them an Inch’ committee told The Kerryman, following the meeting, that the campaign to move the Towercom-erected 20-metre mast has been backed “vigorously” by the county’s five TDs – and the committee is now calling on all of Kerry’s County Councillors to do likewise.

The local authority granted permission for the monopole in October 2020, despite objections having been lodged against it. Last Saturday’s meeting took place at Foley’s Bar, in a seating area to the rear of the pub, a location from which the structure erected in late 2021 is in clear view.

Read More

More than 40 people attended the meeting, the latest development as local ire against the mast’s location persists. The structure stands within metres of several homes and has already been subject to opposition such as online petition and roadside protests. The Kerryman understands that the Foley family, whose house is immediately beside the mast, met with a Towercom representative in the days leading up to Saturday’s meeting, but discussions between the parties broke down.

“The meeting [between Towercom and the Foley family] ended inconclusively,” said ‘Don’t Give Them an Inch’ PRO Colm Bambury, who claimed that a request for local community representatives to meet with the company was turned down.

“The people of Inch [have] gathered and formed a committee to deal specifically with the ongoing campaign, to get the…mast relocated away from the village and away from beside the Wild Atlantic Way.

“The new committee has written to Kerry County Council’s planning department and all Kerry County Councillors. We are asking all Councillors to assist us with the campaign…We feel, as a group, it’s time for our local elected representatives to stand up and speak on our behalf. All five Kerry TDs are campaigning, vigorously, on behalf of the people of Inch. We now call on all Kerry County Councillors to do likewise.”

Sam Moriarty was appointed as the committee’s chairperson on Saturday, with Katie Foley and Máire Ní Riain selected as vice-chairpersons. Jane Cullen will act as secretary with assistance from Maria O’Shea, while Colm Bambury and Mary Evans were appointed as PRO and assistant PRO respectively. Úna McShane and Fidealus Foley will be the committee’s treasurers.

Also among those elected to the new committee were Michael Kennedy and Pat Foley, and they will oversee research into the planning process that led to the mast’s construction. The Kerryman understands that this will form a key part of the committee’s campaign to move the mast away from the village and the Wild Atlantic Way. The effect the mast will have on tourism is among a wide number of concerns held in the locality, and Mr Bambury described the Inch road as one of the busiest tourist routes in the country and arguably the busiest in the county aside from the Ring of Kerry.

Mr Bambury also called on the public at large to make their voices heard as he warned that companies hope to construct further masts and that hundreds of structures like the one in Inch could be built nationwide in the future.

“This will happen in your town, in your village,” he said.

“Lobby your Councillors, lobby your TDs, stand up for your community,” he added.