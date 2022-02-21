Kerry

Opposition to Inch mast intensifies with committee elected at local meeting

A previous protest in Inch following the erection of a telecommunications mast close to the Foley family home in late 2021.

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A committee, dealing specifically with the campaign to relocate a telecom mast from the village of Inch, has been formed following a well-attended meeting in the locality on Saturday evening.

A representative of the ‘Don’t Give Them an Inch’ committee told The Kerryman, following the meeting, that the campaign to move the Towercom-erected 20-metre mast has been backed “vigorously” by the county’s five TDs – and the committee is now calling on all of Kerry’s County Councillors to do likewise.

