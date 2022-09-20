Opponents of Tralee Courthouse move vow to fight on

Ex Denny’s workers and members of the public who took part in a protest outside county buildings on Monday against plans to move Tralee Courthouse to the Island of Geese site. Photo Domnick Walsh

Opponents of the controversial plan to move Tralee’s Courthouse from Ashe Street to the Island of Geese have vowed to keep up the fight and do whatever is necessary to prevent it going ahead.

Prior to Monday’s crunch meeting of Kerry County Council – where members signed off on a deal to transfer a fifth of the Island of Geese Site to the Courts Service – members of a committee representing ex Denny workers and others opposed to the move stage a protest outside County Buildings in Tralee.

Committee Chairman Kevin O’Connor said the group remain doggedly opposed to the Courts Service plans and said the committee’s views are backed by the majority of the public in Tralee who, the group say, are vehemently against the Island of Geese site being used for a court campus.

“Kerry Group gave this site to the people of Tralee for the purpose of rejuvenating the town . Does anyone dispute that this site is a welcome attraction to the town an offers the people of Tralee and visitors alike an amenity that they can enjoy and make use of,” he said.

“The only people who wish to see a Courthouse on the site are those who work there of those who have business there,” he said.

“This proposed ‘state of the art’ Courthouse is estimated to cost in excess of €20 million, how many wards could be opened in our underfunded public hospital, how many more doctors and nurses could be employed for €20 million,”

Referring to the argument that the existing court is too small and forced victims and criminals and those involved in family law cases to be forced to mingle Mr O’Connor said the Law Society Commission guidelines clearly state that criminal and family law cases should be heard on different days and could be heard in different buildings.

Ahead of Monday’s vote Mr O’Connor said he felt many councillors from outside Tralee were not aware of the depth of feeling about the issue in the county capital.

“Some are but many aren’t. Many of them have their own local issues that they’re dealing with. Some of the others have been convinced by management and the Courts Service,” said Mr O’Connor.

Mr O’Connor was also highly critical of the Courts Service methods in pushing for the courthouse to be moved.

The Courts Service have stated that if their plans are not accepted as laid out they will move the Courts out of the county.

They have neglected Tralee Courthouse for the past 18 years and now the people of Kerry are being threatened with a withdrawal of services if they don’t obey the Courts Service’s demands. To threaten to punish someone if they don’t do as you demand isn’t persuasion. That’s blackmail,” said Mr O’Connor.

Mr O’Connor said the group was determined to fight the Courts Service plan to the bitter end.

“This is not the end but the beginning of the protest and we will use all appeal processes available under the law. We will do whatever it takes to stop the people’s wishes being ignored”.