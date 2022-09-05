Open Championship winner Shane Lowry tees off in Dooks

It’s not every day a golf club welcomes an Open champion, but Dooks Golf Club had that honour on Thursday as it welcomed former claret-jug winner Shane Lowry to its scenic course.

The County Offaly native, who won the Open when it was held in County Antrim in 2019, paid his first visit to Dooks last Thursday, September 1, as part of promotional work for Jameson.

But while the corporate side of things brought him to mid Kerry, he spent several hours at the venue and gave plenty time to some of the club’s more-frequent visitors. He was so accommodating that the fact his father, Brendan, played a key role when Offaly denied Kerry the five-in-a-row in 1982 might even be forgiven.

“This was his first time here, and he loved it, was very impressed” Ciara McGrath of Dooks Golf Club told The Kerryman.

“Because it was part of a corporate event, we didn’t have confirmation he was coming here until a week or so beforehand…We were thrilled to have him here, and the weather worked out very well for us, the weather was fantastic. We had a great day.

“He gave his time. It wasn’t for the wider group, he was here on corporate duty, but he did meet some of our members and was very nice to them. He posed for photographs and was very accommodating, a very down-to-earth, genuine guy.”

Lowry held a clinic on the 18th fairway during his visit, Ciara explained, and he also offered a chance to those present to ‘beat the pro’ on the fourth hole.

The 2009 Irish Open champion, who also boasts seven top-10 finishes across golf’s four majors, even stopped for a bite in the club’s Natterjack Bar and Restaurant before departing. Afterwards, he took to social media and shared photos of pitching into some of the beautiful scenery around Dooks.

“Some might call it a job… I just say I’m living the dream,” Lowry said.