O’Neill’s aid arrives in Poland to help out Ukranian refugees

Within a week of Ukrainian refugees landing on Irish shores, one local company are going above and beyond to help those still stuck at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Local trucking company, O’Neill’s Transport, based in Dromtacker, have sent three full containers towards the Polish border as aid for the Ukrainian people, the first of which arrived on Monday.

The family run business have been collecting an assortment of goods, such as blankets, clothing and non-perishable food off the good natured people of Tralee since the end of February. While the company fully expected there would be some donations, director of the company Colm O’Neill said that he was blown away by the generosity of the wider Kerry community.

“The people of Kerry have been absolutely amazing. There has been great community spirit and it’s great to see it, I hope the crisis in Ukraine makes us realise how thankful we all should be for the great country we live in,” said Colm.

The company have been working around the clock and even at the weekend in order to make sure that each box is filled with as many items as possible before it leaves for Ukraine.

“We will be sending out 10 trucks with a total of roughly two hundred tonnes of aid heading for the Polish border with Ukraine,” Colm continued.

O’Neill’s are still collecting donations at their warehouse on the Oakpark Road or Eircode: V92Y967 and are expecting to be continuing to do so for the next week at least.