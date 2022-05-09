One of Kerry's great voices falls silent, but Seán Garvey’s legacy will echo for years

One of Cahersiveen and Kerry’s great voices unexpectedly fell silent on Friday, but Seán Garvey’s legacy is one that will shine powerfully for years to come.

The man from Barr na Sráide gave countless, unforgettable renditions of the famous song bearing his home place’s name, but that was only one strand of a life in music and song. Before he died on May 6, a few weeks short of his 70th birthday, he had passed on his love of both to many down through the years, including but far from limited to local primary school students and his two sons, Eoghan and Seán Óg.

“I play the uileann pipes, and I started off on a set that he made himself, he actually worked for a while making instruments,” Eoghan told The Kerryman this week. “Seán, then, is a box player, an accordion player.

“As a musician and singer, they were his great loves and passions in life, and he was a great story teller too, but he was huge into the family as well, very proud of his grandkids [Fia and Aaron] and retained a great connection with a wide circle of friends.”

His gifts were rightly recognised many times, not least in 2008 when he received the Annie McNulty award for his contribution to Irish music at home and abroad. His standing was further underlined in recent days with the likes of Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, the Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Musical Festival, the Irish Traditional Music Archive, Pauline Scanlon, David Kitt, and Aoife Granville, amongst many others, taking the time to pay tribute to Seán and extend condolences to his friends and family. TG4 shared a video of one of his proudest moments, singing The Boys of Barr na Sráide as he accepted the TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year prize in the year 2006.

After many years living in Dublin, he spent what would be his final years in Kenmare and Cahersiveen, Eoghan explained, and before the COVID pandemic served as singer-in-residence in the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht. In collaboration with the local comhchoiste, he often brought his brought his passion for music and song into classrooms, to the region’s school children.

“Snooker was a big thing too!” Eoghan added. “Himself and Seán, my brother, they went over to the Crucible [home of the sport’s World Championship] only the week before last. He loved snooker and very much passed that on to Seán.”

He is reposing this evening (Monday) at Daly’s Funeral Home in his native town, and his cremation will take place at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, at 4pm tomorrow.

Seán Garvey is mourned by sons Eoghan and Seán Óg; daughter-in-law, Vanessa; grandchildren, Fia and Aaron; partner, Laoise; brother, Donie; sister, Noranne; sister-in-law, Kay; nieces; nephews; relatives; and a wide circle of friends.

He is predeceased by his sister, Cáití; and brother-in-law, Tony.