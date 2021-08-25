One man and his sheep to cross London Bridge 

Premium
When Danny Tim emigrated to London 50 years ago never did he think he would reach the pinnacle of success he reached and this success will never be more celebrated than when the Kerry man walks across London Bridge with his sheep next month.
Having been bestowed with one of the highest honours that one can get - The Freedom of London – Danny Tim will mark this honour by walking his sheep across London Bridge. This is one of the honours given to any man or woman that has the Freedom of London.
“It is a part of the Freedom of London and we are big sheep farmers so I decided we would take the sheep across,” he told The Kerryman this week.
He will be joined by family and friends from “both sides of the Irish sea” to mark the occasion.
“I am really looking forward to be given the Freedom of London, it’s a great honour.”
Danny Tim, who is from Gleesk in Kells, received the Freedom of London at a special ceremony in 2019 but couldn’t fulfil his dream of walking his sheep across London Bridge until now as the Covid Pandemic halted his plans. Now he hopes to go ahead on September 26 – just three days after he marks 50 years in the UK.
The Freedom of London honour sees the Kerry man follow in the footsteps of Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Bill Gates, who have also received the hugely prestigious accolade though this may be the first time anyone has taken up the perk of walking sheep across London Bridge.
As founder of one of the UK’s biggest construction companies, the Danny Sullivan Group, involved in numerous multi-million euro projects, Danny Tim has made a huge impact on the construction industry and economy of the UK and has returned much of this success to Kerry as well, providing financial backing to projects close to his heart at home.
This is a day that many thought he would never see after he suffered a brain aneurysm; it was feared he would not survive. However, Dan Tim returned from the brink of death and is now fighting fit.
Though semi-retired he still plays a part in the family construction company but also now spends much of his time farming back home in Kerry.