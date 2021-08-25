One man and his sheep to cross London Bridge 

Danny Tim O'Sullivan with some Black Face Lanurk Ewes on his farm in Kells. Danny will drive sheep over London Bridge Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

When Danny Tim emigrated to London 50 years ago never did he think he would reach the pinnacle of success he reached and this success will never be more celebrated than when the Kerry man walks across London Bridge with his sheep next month.

Having been bestowed with one of the highest honours that one can get - The Freedom of London – Danny Tim will mark this honour by walking his sheep across London Bridge. This is one of the honours given to any man or woman that has the Freedom of London.

“It is a part of the Freedom of London and we are big sheep farmers so I decided we would take the sheep across,” he told The Kerryman this week.