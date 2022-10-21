One electric-vehicle charging point per 3,500 people in Kerry

There is just one electric-vehicle (EV) charging station for every 3,500 people in Kerry according to a new study undertaken by Chill Insurance.

But despite having just 45 EV stations countywide, and 15 EV dealerships, Kerry ranks as one of the top-10 counties best prepared for a future upsurge in electric-vehicle usage.

The study analysed factors such as the number of car-charging stations, electric-vehicle dealerships, and petrol and diesel costs to determine which counties are best-suited to electric-vehicle users.

Taking these factors into account, Kerry ranks ninth overall.

With average petrol and diesel costs working out at 199.5 cents per litre in the county, Kerry ranks eighth in terms of counties in which drivers stand to save the most money by switching to electric, while Kerry is sixth when it comes to the most electric-vehicle charging points, 2.9 per 10,000 people.

A link to the full study is available at www.chill.ie/blog/irish-electric-vehicle-report/.