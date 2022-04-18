On the road for two worthy causes

Steve Boyle from Cahersiveen who is planning to cycle from Donegal to Kerry for charity.

Cahersiveen native Steve Boyle has set himself a big goal this May Bank Holiday weekend as he aims to cycle and run from Donegal to Kerry in just three days.

And his reason for setting the goal is to help two causes close to his heart - The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital.

Steve, currently working in Newbridge, Co. Kildare aims to cycle and run 420 km from Donegal town to the village of Glenbeigh, over three days from April 29 to May 1. He departs Donegal Town on Thursday at 8 am and hopes to be in Claremorris in Mayo no later than 6 pm that day.

Day two will see him leaving Claremorris early in the morning and travelling towards his next destination in Bunratty, Clare. His final day will see him leaving Bunratty at 7 am for his final destination of Glenbeigh, Kerry where his number one fan his daughter Sienna will be on hand to see him complete the challenge.

His plan is to cycle 130km a day and run 10km to cover the entire 420km journey south from Donegal to Kerry.

“My reason for doing this event for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is simple., Having seen friends and family affected by dementia and watched people I love lose their lifetime memories over time and the lasting effect it can have on family and friends, I wanted to do something worthwhile”.

While training has been very enjoyable on the Kerry and Kildare roads, it has also had challenges. However, Steve's support has been brilliant and has given him that extra drive to complete the challenge.

Steve continues, “I am doing this not only to raise funds for two worthy charities but also to challenge myself, mentally and physically”.

He said he is not phased by the challenge as he has undertaken the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle but he hopes to body holds out for the three days.

"I hope the legs hold out. I like a challenge so I am excited more than nervous.”

Steve has set up an iDonate page at the following link https://www.idonate.ie/stevescyclerunsouth2022. You can follow Steve’s progress on the Instagram and Facebook pages by searching Steve’s Cycle Run South.