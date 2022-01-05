Omnicron havoc as businesses forced to close

Several businesses across South Kerry have been forced to close as the Covid surge grips the county.

Pubs, restaurants, coffee shops and retail outlets are all suffering as the Omnicron variant spreads across the county leaving businesses without staff to operate and some have had to close temporarily due to lack of staff.

The rules around isolation for those positive for Covid and those who are close contacts have left business in towns and village without the necessary staff to operate and this is expected to get worse in the coming days as Covid-19 cases continue to increase in the wake of the Christmas festivities.

Some businesses have even taken the decision to close for some weeks as operating within the current guideless and without staff proves too difficult.

There are also major delays for tests in the county with those with symptoms forced to wait days for a PCR test.

Staff shortages are also affecting UHK where approximately 10 per cent of hospital staff are unable to work. The HSE South/South West Hospital Group said on Monday that there are currently 146 staff at the hospital off work as they have either been diagnosed with COVID or have been deemed a close contact.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce president, Niall Kelleher, said that this is a very ‘challenging’ time for businesses in the town.

"This is an exceptionally difficult period with the rise in cases and schools going back. It is challenging for hospitality and for many businesses especially from a staffing perspective and it will continue to be as long as cases are high,” he said.