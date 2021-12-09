Omicron variant puts pressure on SouthDoc Services

There has been a stark warning this week that SouthDoc will not be able to offer full cover this Christmas as the Omicron variant affects the arrival of Doctors to work in the out of hours GP service.

Some 70% of locums in the SouthDoc area, which includes a number of remote peninsulas, are from South Africa.

South African GPs provide vital cover during the winter in SouthDoc but now cannot take up their usual locum work because visa requirements imposed because of the Omicron variant. Doctors who were due to travel here are stranded in South Africa leaving this vital service without the necessary staff.

Medical Director with SouthDoc said if an agreement is not reached it will affect SouthDoc operating hours.

"If we don't have the Doctors we won’t be able to have the same level of service,” he warned this week.

"It will affect the Christmas period and the time after it.”

He said the situation is ‘frustrating’ but he is hopeful an agreement can be reached.

"We are still hoping that an agreement can be reached but if one is not reached there won’t be Doctors.”

Urgent discussions are taking place between SouthDoc, the Department of Justice and the Department of Health over new restrictions in light of the Omicron Covid variant and it hoped that a solution will be found given the need for this vital service.

The out-of hours GP service operates across Kerry and Cork including in Cahersiveen, Killorglin, Kenmare, Killarney, Tralee and the West Kerry peninsula.