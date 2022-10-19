Olympic running legend Usain Bolt jokingly accepts Kerry bull run challenge

Usain Bolt - widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time - could be on his way to Fenit.

He may be officially retired but that’s not to say that there’s not still a spring in the step of Olympic legend Usain Bolt and to prove he’s still got it, the eight-time Olympic gold-medallist has jokingly accepted a challenge on Twitter today based on a famous Kerry sign.

If anyone has ever gone walking in Fenit, they’ll have come across a sign saying ‘Do not cross this field unless you can do it in 9 seconds because the bull can do it in 10’ and Bolt – who famously ran the 100m in a world-record 9.58 seconds in Berlin in 2009 – tweeted the photo, with the beautiful Kerry scenery in the background, to his 4.9 million followers with the caption ‘Lets Go’.

If there’s anyone that could do it...then it would definitely be the man widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time.