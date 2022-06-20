Olivia Colman led Kerry film ‘Joyride’ comes to Irish cinemas next month

‘Joyride', the film shot here in Kerry over several weeks last summer and which stars Academy Award winning actress Olivia Colman in the lead role, has been given a release date of July 29 which means that here in Kerry, we don’t have long to wait to see the Kingdom up on the big screen for all to see.

The film, which was penned by Tralee native Ailbhe Keogan, sees Colman, famous for her roles in the critically acclaimed Channel 4 show ‘Peep Show’ as well as for her role playing the Queen in the Netflix hit show ‘The Crown’, in the role of a solicitor named Joy who, alongside a baby, finds herself in the back seat of a taxi that's been hijacked by a 12 year old boy.

The boy in question, Mully, has a wad of cash with him and is desperate to get as far away from his father as possible. But as this unlikely pair journey across Ireland, the dramatic circumstances of their meeting slowly give way to a growing friendship between them, as they help each discover what they were both missing in their lives.

Ailbhe pushed for the film to be made in Kerry, both as the screenwriter and as a Board member of Kerry International Film Festival, part of whose remit is to foster Kerry's film industry.

Speaking after filming wrapped in August last year, Emmy Award winning director, Emer Reynolds, was delighted with how it went commenting that “Kerry brought an ineffable magic to the film. Its people, beauty, wildness, poetry, humour, light & scale, all of which have seeped into the film's DNA.”

The film brought employment opportunities for local crew & trainees & significant economic activity with over 100 people employed in the production, all needing accommodation, transport and catering.

Siobhan O’Sullivan, Kerry ETB Film Development Officer, is looking forward to bringing more production and film business to the county and was clear that “by investing in the Film Industry as a significant employer of the future we have the capacity to unlock Kerry’s full economic potential.”