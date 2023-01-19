Kerry

exclusive Oisin Murphy – ‘I’m doing everything I can to be the best I can be again’

Kerry jockey Oisin Murphy is returning to the saddle next month following a 14-month suspension. He talks about his preparations and reflects on the lessons learned during his time away from racing.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

If there is one thing horse racing has in abundance, it’s false starts. Those brief moments when prospects take a pull only to readjust and start over again.

False starts are not indefinite quandaries; the opposite is to get going, whatever the odds. It’s as much a truism of life as it is of racing - that we all have an innate ability to want to restart from a position of adversity.

