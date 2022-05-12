Oireachtas Golf Society selects Killarney venue for golfing return

The Oireachtas Golf Society has reportedly selected Killarney Golf and Fishing Club as one of the two venues on which it will return to action this summer.

It comes less than two years after the Society’s now-infamous gathering in Clifden, County Galway, in August 2020. Though Galway District Court ruled earlier this year that the 2020 meeting did not breach COVID regulations in place at that time, public opinion of the gathering has remained largely negative, with many feeling the event contradicted the sacrifices most of the Irish public was making at that time to curb the spread of the virus.

The 2020 gathering led to high-profile political resignations, with Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary standing down as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine; and Phil Hogan stepping away from his position as an EU Commissioner.

The society reportedly held its AGM on Tuesday night and selected a Wicklow course for its return to the fairways in July. It will visit Killarney in August.

Former Tánaiste and Kerry Labour Party TD Dick Spring has been chosen as the Society’s president.