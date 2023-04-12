Official launch of Killarney ‘Nathan’s Walk’ Darkness into Light to take place next month

Pictured at Ross Castle for the official launch of Nathan’s Walk, Darkness into Light - Pieta in association with Electric Ireland, helping to prevent suicide & self harm scheduled this year for Saturday morning, May 6 at 4:15am - Nathan’s family, the O’Carrolls - from left to right, Denis, Marie & Ryan. Photo by Marie Carroll-O’Sullivan.

The official launch of live registration for Nathan’s Walk, Darkness into Light 2023 – which will be in aid of Pieta House – will take place early next month at J.M. Reidy's on Tuesday May between 7 and 9pm and will be hosted by Brendan Fuller with various guest speakers will be present on the night also.

The longest-running Darkness Into Light walk outside of Dublin is named after Nathan O’Carroll, Ross Road, Killarney, who died by suicide in 2007, aged just 14.

Finger food will also available and all are welcome to come and register ahead of this years walk which will take place on Saturday morning, May 6 4:15am at Killarney Race Course.

In addition to registering online, the team behind the ‘Nathan’s Walk’ event will be on hand at Reidy's for live registration where each person will receive a Pieta House t-shirt to wear on the night of the walk. For those who cannot make the May 2 registration night, additional live registration will be available also on at the following dates:

Thursday May 4 from 4 to 8pm

Friday May 5 from 4 to 9pm

Saturday May - for two hours prior to Nathan's Walk at 2am.

Those who wish to register via the Pieta website can do so by accessing the 'Kerry' in the dropdown menu here.

"We lost our boy Nathan, the youngest of five boys, in December 2007. He was just 14 years old. We never thought that suicide would arrive at our door but it did. Organising Nathan's Walk from Darkness into Light is a lot of work but it is somewhat comforting to meet with people every year who have literally walked in our shoes" Nathan’s mother said this week.

"Many people who take part are in a similar situation so when we gather together, we become more outspoken and aware and that helps to reduce the stigma attached to suicide" Nathan’s father Denis explained.

"Outside of Dublin, the very first Darkness into Light Walk (Nathan's Walk) took place in Killarney in 2011. The people of Killarney and the surrounding parishes rallied behind us which gave us the confidence to drive on with the walk every year since, remembering our boy Nathan but also remembering loved ones through suicide as a support network for the families and friends left behind, united, walking together, in hope, from darkness into light" Marie concluded.