Offers to shelter Ukrainians expected to increase in the coming weeks

A woman holding a child cries after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.

People across the county are already coming forward with offers of shelter for traumatised Ukrainians made homeless by Russia’s immoral invasion of their country less than two weeks ago.

The mass migration of thousands, mostly women and children, intensifies across Europe as Ireland is expected to take upwards of 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, under its EU obligations.

It’s envisaged a wider societal effort in Kerry involving local schools, medical assistance, and sporting and recreational organisations will establish a collective effort to welcome refugees in the coming weeks. Some refugees have already started arriving here in recent days.

Minister for Children, Equality and Integration, Roderic O’Gorman, and the Irish Red Cross are currently drawing up a register of offers of accommodation from the public to help cope with the unprecedented wave of refugees in Europe not witnessed since WWII.

“We, as a family, could easily give a room to someone in need. People coming from another country would also bring something to us,” said Jo McGrath from Tralee, who has agreed to open her home to Ukrainian refugees.

“They would bring a completely different perspective on life for my children to see and understand that maybe the next Lego set isn’t the most important thing in the world.

“My decision to open my home is to do with anybody who is misplaced and is forced to pack up and leave home. This [Ukraine] isn’t the only crisis in the world as there are refugees crossing the Mediterranean every day risking their lives. But this is making us think differently about it,” Jo said.

Kris Muciek is a Polish national and the hotel manager at Eviston House in Killarney. Kris said the hotel is willing to accommodate up to 12 refugees who will also be offered work at the hotel. Eviston House was damaged by fire during the pandemic and is set to reopen next month.

Kris said the hospitality sector has found it difficult to locate staff since exiting the pandemic, and he plans to liaise with other hotel managers in the coming days to establish a system whereby accommodation and employment can be offered to Ukrainians.

“I’m Polish myself, so I know what the Ukrainians are going through,” he said.

“We will have dedicated bedrooms in our hotel for temporary accommodation. The people can start working immediately and will receive free accommodation at the start just to help them become established,” Kris said.

Kris explained that as he is fluent in Russian he can converse with the refugees to help them settle better. He feels offering accommodation and work simultaneously may assist the refugees to assimilate more easily into life here. The jobs available are in the food-and-beverage sector and housekeeping.

“They will be earning their own money, and this will help them to find their own way. I was a soldier for seven years and I’ve seen it with my own eyes what civilians go through; I always have huge pity for civilians,” said Kris.

“The Ukrainian people are very well educated and they may not like asking for anything. But at least by offering them work, it gives them a better sense of independence while they are here. We just want to help, while they will also be helping us.”