Off they go-ho-ho! Pictures show hundreds taking part in Tralee Santa 5k charity run/walk

Clodagh Foran getting into the Christmas spirit at the Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning.

Amila Mucha, Poshey Aherne, Mary Deen and Anne O’Shea pictured getting ready for the Tralee Santa 5km Fun Run/Walk on Sunday morning at the Tralee Bay Wetlands.

Fiona Donovan and Anne Hussey were all smiles before they set off on the Tralee 5km Walk/Run on Sunday morning.

Eileen Scannell and Trish Horan pictured before setting off on the Tralee Santa 5km Fun Run/Walk at the Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning.

A section of the runners who gathered at Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning to take part in the Tralee Santa 5km Fun Run/Walk. All photos by Domnick Walsh.

Two years, a pandemic and one cold-weather cancellation later, the ever popular Tralee Santa 5km fun run made its welcome return to the festive calendar in Tralee this past Sunday morning.

The run, which was originally supposed to have been held on December 11 only for it to be cancelled due to the Arctic weather conditions of recent days, finally got up and running once more at the weekend - much to the delight of the 300 or so odd runners that got all dressed up in their Christmas garb for the occasion.

Thankfully the weather for the occasion was dry as the runners set off from the Tralee Bay Wetlands, all to raise funds for the events chosen charity of Down Syndrome Kerry.

The event was founded by Martin and Deirdre Moore in 2013 in memory of their daughter Fiona, who was just 16 when she passed away in May of that year from Pulmonary Hypertension, while waiting on a lung transplant.

The route for this year’s event saw runners and walkers leaving the Tralee Bay Wetlands, up the main road toward Blennerville, turning left at the bridge, down Kearney’s Road and back down Ballyard Hill and crossing the finish line inside the Wetlands again.

Since it started back in 2014, an estimated €60,000 has been raised for various charities and the event has grown into a much beloved festive tradition for families and friends alike.