Off-duty Kerry hotel worker assaulted in car park by two men following concert in Gleneagle Hotel

Two men have been convicted of assault causing harm to a Kerry hotel worker at the hotel.

Kevin Kinsella and Tyrone Price were before Killarney District Court following an altercation at the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney on December 28, 2019.

Both men attended a concert at the Killarney venue when they became involved in a row with the injured party, who worked at the Gleneagle Hotel but was not working at the time of the incident.

The injured party was punched several times, and when Gardaí found him, he was bleeding from the nose.

Kevin Kinsella of 66 Lower Carney’s Road, Limerick; and Tyrone Price of 1 Abbeyview, Island Road, Limerick, were both charged with assault causing harm.

Mr Kinsella, the court heard, had 29 previous convictions including for assault, drugs and the possession of a firearm. The court heard that he was on bail for a sale-or-supply-of-drugs charge when this incident occurred.

Mr Price has no previous convictions, and the court heard that neither he nor Mr Kinsella knew the man they assaulted, nor did they know he worked for the Gleneagle Hotel.

Judge David Waters said that if he had been at work it would have been an aggravating factor in the case, but Inspector Barry Manton said the man was not working at the time. Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said that Mr Price had €1,000 compensation in court for the injured party.

He said what the man had done, bringing the compensation to court, was “totally correct” in terms of addressing the issue.

The court heard Mr O’Connell made attempts to have the case heard earlier, given that the incident dates back to 2019. He told the court that Mr Kinsella, in the interim, has received and served a jail sentence for the drugs charge.

He said his family do not want him to go to jail again, and Mr Kinsella also had compensation in court for the victim. He said that Mr Kinsella had tried to plea to this assault incident when he was in custody for the other charge, but this had not been possible.

Judge David Waters said that Mr Kinsella had “serious criminal convictions” but given he had served a two-year sentence in the interim and has had no convictions since, he gave him a five-month suspended sentence for the Gleneagle assault.

Mr Price was also convicted and fined €250.