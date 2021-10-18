Of Kerry and London: Sheila’s deep love of both places

Kerry and London make for an unlikely pairing at first look: how could you mix the epicentre of southwest Ireland rurality with the UK’s metropolis?

But Sheila Harty Dixon is firmly of both places: she lives in and loves London, but her Kerry ancestry is every bit as central to what she is. Parents Bríde, from Muiríoch, and Ballinskelligs’ man Vincent were surely the strongest influences in all that.

The two things, Kerry and London, cross paths more than every now and then for her. Her pub, The Rising Sun, occasionally hosts Kerry Association London events, and she’s the Association’s treasurer, as her father before her was.

But they never more clearly combined than when she drove sheep across Southwark Bridge in recent weeks. It’s the traditional expression of holding the Freedom of the City of London, as she has for some three years, but it was more than that to her.

“On a personal level, a very personal level, we lost dad [Vincent] in June, so my first thoughts were very much of my father and how amazingly delighted he would have been to see my mum, my husband, my children, my sisters and everyone else on the bridge,” she tells The Kerryman.

“I’ve worked in the city for 24 years, and I never, ever, ever get bored of looking at the city, of the surroundings, or feeling a part of it. It’s an incredible place, I feel incredible opportunity for everyone here.

“But to do something so un-city-like, so rural, walking sheep across the bridge – it made me think of my heritage and where my family came from. It felt like an amalgamation of everything.”

Her parents were publicans of The Spotted Dog on Willesden Green before setting out on a new venture with The Rising Sun on Carter Lane. She took over the business more than 20 years ago and, in turn, tasked herself with maintaining its community-driven feel in the heart of London’s financial district.

It was and remains a big ask but one she has consistently risen to. And the customers, more than anyone else, are keenly aware of that fact and rewarded her for same in 2018 – the same year in which her late father was named as London Kerry Person of the Year.

“I first got word of this [the Freedom of the City] on June 21, 2018, and in January 2019, I was invited into the Guild of the Freedom of the City,” she says. “The initial invitation came about from customers of the pub.

“Our pub, it’s in the heart of the financial district but is very much a community pub. We would have about 70 per cent of our base coming from regular customers, working in offices nearby, and generations of people that we’ve known throughout the years.

“It was absurd [hearing of receiving the Freedom for the first time]! At first I thought it might have been a joke, and when I discovered it was a genuine nomination, I was blown away and very moved. I was taking it on for myself but also my parents, Vincent and Bríde, who laid the foundation over many years.”

A love of place is special, but having a love of two places instilled in her is a gift for which Sheila is eternally grateful. For every adoring mention of London, there’s a nod to the Irish and Kerry life she has lived in the UK’s capital. Just as she comments on London’s resilience in returning to form after COVID times, she points to one of those Kerry events that can take place with thanks to this recovery: in this case, the Kerry Association dinner dance in Wembley’s Hilton Hotel this coming Friday night.

“I have a very unique condition in that I’m Irish in London, and English when I go back to Ireland,” she jokes. “But our whole life in London is Irish. We were brought up Irish, my parents spoke Irish to each other every day. We went to Irish-dancing classes, went to the Irish Catholic school, so it’s very much a part of my life.

“My father had hoped that we could drive Kerry sheep across the bridge, but that couldn’t happen – they were Scottish sheep, I’m told. Much more than that, though, I wish he could have been there to see it happening as he had been looking forward to it.

“He was the treasurer for the Association, and I was the Deputy, but now I am the Treasurer. I love it. It’s a lovely committee to be a part of, and people give up a lot of their precious time to be a part of it.

“More than that, it helps me to feel very much a part of Kerry life here, and I love being part of that Kerry life.”