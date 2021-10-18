Kerry

Of Kerry and London: Sheila’s deep love of both places

Sheriff of the City of London Michael Mainelli; Sheila Harty Dixon, of Múirioch and Ballinskelligs' descent and proprietor at The Rising Sun Bar and Restaurant London, who received the Freedom of London; Vincent Keaveny who will become the first Irish Mayor of the City of London in November; and Paddy Gallagher. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin. Expand
Sheriff of the City of London Michael Mainelli presenting the certificate to Sheila Harty Dixon Múiriocht Dingle, Ballinskelligs and The Rising Sun Bar and Restaurant London who received the Freedom of London and to mark her right Sheila drove Sheep over Southwark Bridge London recently. Expand

Sheriff of the City of London Michael Mainelli; Sheila Harty Dixon, of Múirioch and Ballinskelligs' descent and proprietor at The Rising Sun Bar and Restaurant London, who received the Freedom of London; Vincent Keaveny who will become the first Irish Mayor of the City of London in November; and Paddy Gallagher. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin.

Sheriff of the City of London Michael Mainelli presenting the certificate to Sheila Harty Dixon Múiriocht Dingle, Ballinskelligs and The Rising Sun Bar and Restaurant London who received the Freedom of London and to mark her right Sheila drove Sheep over Southwark Bridge London recently.

Tadhg Evans

Kerry and London make for an unlikely pairing at first look: how could you mix the epicentre of southwest Ireland rurality with the UK’s metropolis?

But Sheila Harty Dixon is firmly of both places: she lives in and loves London, but her Kerry ancestry is every bit as central to what she is. Parents Bríde, from Muiríoch, and Ballinskelligs’ man Vincent were surely the strongest influences in all that.

The two things, Kerry and London, cross paths more than every now and then for her. Her pub, The Rising Sun, occasionally hosts Kerry Association London events, and she’s the Association’s treasurer, as her father before her was.

