October meeting is a huge success for Killarney Racetrack

Paul Sheahan (centre) son of the Late Donie Sheahan, after the poignant minute silence in honour of his father at the Killarney Races Autumn Festival on Sunday. With Paul is Killarney Race Company Manager, Philip O’Brien (left) and Chairman Killarney Racecourse, Gerald Coghlan. (Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan).

The Killarney Race Company welcomed spectators for its October meeting last weekend where a rare autumn event at the scenic track produced some quality racing.

This is only the Killarney track’s second season hosting a meeting in October, but all pointers are positive suggesting that this meeting will grow in popularity in the years to come.

Saturday’s action was all about the flat, while Sunday was an all National Hunt card that produced a win for Tralee jockey Bryan Cooper in the Killarney Oaks Hotel Beginners Steeplechase over 2m. 7f. Bryan won aboard Wa Wa (9/4fav) for trainer Dermot McLoughlin.

Sunday opened with tributes to the late Donie Sheahan by Killarney Race Company Chairman, Ger Coughlan, before a minute silence was observed for a man who was a devoted horse racing enthusiast, owner and breeder.

The late Donie made the presentations on behalf of Irish EBF at Listowel and Killarney races for many years, so it was only fitting that the brief ceremony in his memory was held prior to the opening race, sponsored by EBF.

Killarney Race Company Manager Philip O’Brien said he is delighted with the attendance at the October meeting, and the season in general at Killarney Racetrack.

“Having people back on track again is fantastic. We are still limited in terms of numbers but even with limited numbers it just goes to show that spectators are what make race meetings so successful,” Philip said.

“We held a meeting in October last year when we had no crowds, but this year’s event was very well attended,” Philip added.

“The ground was soft, and it led to a few big price winners; the summer form seemed to go with the change in the going. We also had some good juveniles starting out in their National Hunt campaigns.

“Ger [Coughlan] paid a lovely tribute to Donie. Donie loved racing and it was important to remember him in that way,” Philp said.