Nurturing of young musicians continues in Scartaglen

Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence, Eoin Stan O'Sullivan and his father Raymond from Newmarket will be in the roles of presenter and guest respectively at the Handed Down presentation in Scartaglen on Saturday night. Photo by: John Reidy

The Scartaglen based and 2013 founded Handed Down programme of historic music lectures and concert performances will return to the stage at the Sliabh Luachra Heritage Centre in Scart on this Saturday night, November 12th from 8pm sharp. For most of the past decade of its existence, Handed Down has adopted a nurturing approach to the young musicians of its broad constituency and well beyond.

“We’re delighted to have a ‘Special Sliabh Luachra Music Trail Presentation’ at Handed Down on the coming Saturday night and welcoming the Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence Eoin Stan O’Sullivan as the presenter,” said founder member, P.J. Teahan. “We’re looking forward to meeting old friends from North Cork and hearing some great tunes from the next generation of musicians. A special tune learning session upstairs hosted by Con Moynihan precedes Handed Down at 6.50pm and fiddle player Raymond O’Sullivan from Newmarket is a guest.” Young musicians on the invitation list includes: Emmett Hickey, Currow; Seán Butler, Scartaglin; Katie Howe, Listry; Kieran Murphy, Brosna; Dylan McAuliffe, Dromagh, Cork; Olivia, Colleen, Grace and Seán Angland, Glenflesk; Sarah Kelly, Emma Kelly, Eve O’Driscoll, Eóin O’Driscoll, Newmarket.