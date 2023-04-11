NPWS: ‘We’re ready to tackle any blaze in Killarney National Park’

As part of the action plan to prevent future wildfires in Killarney National Park. Staff within Killarney National Park began training this week with a specialist UK company led by Rob Gazzard. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

It has been almost two years since extensive damage was caused to Killarney National Park by a blaze that ripped through the iconic natural habitat.

It was an incident that will linger on in the memories of Kerry people for a long time.

Such was the extent of the damage to the one of the jewels of the county that around 2,500 hectares were destroyed, and the effects of the incident are still being felt today.

Since then, steps have been taken to try and prevent any future fires, and the latest such step has seen staff in Killarney National Park begin training this week with a specialist UK company led by Rob Gazzard.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has also purchased vehicles fitted with water pumps and all the latest technology. They can also avail of thermal surveillance, drone operator and helicopter on standby.

This will ensure the response from emergency crews is immediate.

Regional Manager of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Southern Division, Eamonn Meskell, says, “We are liaising with four international groups on best practices; early smoke and fire detection appliances capable of spotting a fire outbreak, will ensure our staff and Kerry County Council Fire Services will be able to respond and prevent a repeat of the 2021 devastation in the Park, when over 2,500 hectares were destroyed.”

NPWS management and staff meet regularly with the fire services, and a detailed safety plan of the park is ready.

“A helicopter company is on retainer, in the event of another fire, it will carry specialised Bambi buckets, capable of delivering water for aerial firefighting,” Eamonn said.

There were 1.7m visitors to Killarney National Park in 2022, with 306,000 visiting Killarney House and Gardens, 106,000 of whom were cyclists.

Killarney also has the most extensive covering of native forest remaining in Ireland.

The park is of high ecological value because of the quality, diversity, and extensiveness of many of its habitats and the wide variety of species that they accommodate.

The park was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1982.The park forms part of a Special Area of Conservation.