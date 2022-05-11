NPWS to consider full-time contracts for Killarney National Park workers

THE National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has said it will consider full-time contacts for general operators currently working on a temporary basis in Killarney National Park, as part of a strategic review of the NPWS.

The body last week published a strategic action plan that sets out a time-line for a full organisational restructuring of the NPWS. The organisation will receive a €55million investment over three budget cycles, while 60 key staff members will be recruited for roles within the organisation.

The announcement had led for calls from Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly to better resource Killarney National Park, one of six national parks in Ireland, with a particular eye to retaining workers on temporary contracts.

“The park has suffered for years from a lack of resources”, Deputy Daly said. “There are five general operators in the Park working on temporary contracts. Since the 2021 wildfire they have built a new bridge on the Old Kenmare Road; railings at Torc Bridge; pens for White-Tailed Eagles; replaced seating; and made repairs at Lord Brandon’s cottages.

“I have previously asked the Government to intervene to retain these workers. I welcome the announcement of additional funding from Minister [Malcolm] Noonan and hope that it will be used to offer these general operators permanent contracts and expand the park resources.”

Deputy Daly also called for a 15-year plan to eliminate rhododendron from the park.

“The issue you raise in relation to contracts will certainly form part of this assessment as we look to better resource each of our National Parks on a more permanent basis,” an NPWS spokesperson outlined in a statement to The Kerryman this week, in response to Deputy Daly’s comments. “Staffing across the NPWS forms part of the recommendations of the review and in that regard we will be carrying out a more detailed examination of staffing needs right across the organisation.

“The NPWS Review does not look at issues on the ground in each of our National Parks, rather it is a strategic review of the NPWS itself. Nevertheless, we are very conscious of the Rhododenron issue in Killarney National Park...Rhododendron management has been a feature of works in Killarney National Park for a number of years and, over the course of last year and this year, a further €700k has been allocated to eradication works.”

Killarney Green Party representative Diarmaid Griffin has meanwhile welcomed the announcement of the strategic action plan.

“This can only mean benefits for Kerry with Killarney National Park and the 14 Nature Reserves across the county seeing more funding and better attention,” Mr Griffin said. “Budget increases for the NPWS have increased since the formation of the government in 2020 but more is needed as this only restored funding to its 2008 level.

“This could be a major turning point for conservation in Kerry and throughout the country, as more funding is promised and the government body is to be restructured as an executive agency.”