Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

NPWS to consider full-time contracts for Killarney National Park workers

Muckross Lake, Killarney Expand

Close

Muckross Lake, Killarney

Muckross Lake, Killarney

Muckross Lake, Killarney

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

THE National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has said it will consider full-time contacts for general operators currently working on a temporary basis in Killarney National Park, as part of a strategic review of the NPWS.

The body last week published a strategic action plan that sets out a time-line for a full organisational restructuring of the NPWS. The organisation will receive a €55million investment over three budget cycles, while 60 key staff members will be recruited for roles within the organisation.

Privacy