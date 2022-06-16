Kerry

‘Nowhere in Europe will you find class sizes of 35 pupils...it’s not acceptable’

The Ballyduff school community highlighting its feared loss of a teacher this week and, left, vice principal Aine Corridan, on left, with Principal Marie Lucid. Photos by Domnick Walsh. Expand
Donal Nolan

TWO national schools in North Kerry are this week calling on the Minister for Education to intervene directly in their fight to each retain a teaching position next September.

Ballyduff Central National School and Tarbert NS are each facing the loss of one teacher as per the criteria of the education system’s staffing schedule for the next academic year, based on the numbers enrolled last September.

