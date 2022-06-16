‘Nowhere in Europe will you find class sizes of 35 pupils...it’s not acceptable’

TWO national schools in North Kerry are this week calling on the Minister for Education to intervene directly in their fight to each retain a teaching position next September.

Ballyduff Central National School and Tarbert NS are each facing the loss of one teacher as per the criteria of the education system’s staffing schedule for the next academic year, based on the numbers enrolled last September.

Ballyduff Central National School needed 108 pupils enrolled at the end of last September to retain its five classroom teachers. But the school had just 107 enrolled.

Tarbert is facing a similar situation with 137 enrolled last September, when the school required 138 to maintain its current staffing level.

The Department of Education said it could not comment on individual cases this week. But a source indicated that Ballyduff NS is to retain its current staffing level of five teachers based on revised figures it provided in an appeals process earlier in the year.

They indicated the school was informed of the positive development this week, but Principal Marie Lucid said the school had received no communication from the department to this effect and that the matter remains a grave concern.

In Ballyduff the requirements of the staffing schedule mean the school is facing the prospect of amalgamating its fifth and sixth classes into a 35-pupil classroom – that is so large the school will have to use the PE hall as a classroom for the year.

“If we are reduced to a four classroom teacher school then our fifth and sixth class will be a group of 35 pupils,” Ms Lucid told The Kerryman.

“This group includes a number of pupils with complex needs, pupils with autism, down syndrome, multiple disabilities along with other learning difficulties. Some of these pupils have coordination difficulties and need individual work stations and access to movement breaks, Our classrooms aren’t adequate in size to cater for a group of this size so we will be forced to use the PE Hall as a classroom again in September, for the third successive year.”

The impact this has on the children is entirely deleterious, with pupils effectively prevented from physical activity education in the winter months

“At a time when there is such a focus on health and wellbeing it beggars belief that the pupils in Ballyduff NS will be denied access to their PE Hall,” Ms Lucid added. “Nowhere in Europe will you find classes of 35 pupils, this is totally unacceptable. In addition our projected figures for enrolment in September 2022 indicate that we will have the numbers to maintain the post.”

A statement from the department said the independent appeals process allows schools the chance to submit revised figures:

“The appeals mechanism offers an opportunity for schools to provide new information in addition to that provided on the 30th September returns. The information may relate to a subsequent increase in pupil numbers or offer relevant data. All data provided by way of appeal is adjudicated independently.”

They added that this year’s staffing schedule has meanwhile reduced the pupil-teacher ratio to an ‘historic’ low of 25 to 1.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has also called on the Minister to intervene over the situation in Ballyduff, saying its regained DEIS status clearly sets out its level of needs: “The school will be included in the DEIS Rural Scheme from September 2022 on, which is an indication of the economic challenges the community is facing. It feels particularly harsh to remove a fifth teacher when the student needs are well documented.”

FG Cllrs Michael Foley and Mike Kennelly are meanwhile calling on the Minister to intervene with the situation at Tarbert too. “The fact that Minister Foley is a TD for the area she should immediately intervene on this issue and secure the teacher for Tarbert National School,” Cllr Foley said.