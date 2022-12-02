Valerie O'Sullivan's aerial photo of Ross Castle in early November shows the extent of rain that fell in the Kingdom. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

When it comes to Kerry, Guns n’ Roses weren’t far wrong when they penned rock classic November Rain, as it rained every single day for the entire month in the Kingdom.

Indeed, according to Met Éireann statistics collated in Valentia Observatory, over three-and-a-half metres of rain fell at the south Kerry observatory, resulting in the county’s wettest November in a decade-and-a-half and it’s second wettest November on record.

It followed a wet October too, with Valentia recording the highest rainfall – yet highest temperature – of any weather station in Ireland with two and-a-half metres of rain falling across the month.

November 2 proved to be the wettest day and Valentia took national honours in that respect too with 34.8mm recorded in just 24 hours at the weather station. This resulted in flash floods across Kerry, as Valerie O’Sullivan’s spectacular aerial photo of Ross Castle, Killarney, reveals... and it just didn’t let up for the rest of the month.

It was all sharp contrast to the capital, with Dublin Airport reporting just 46.1mm of rain for the entire month, meaning that Kerry witnessed almost eight times more rain that the east coast.

It was a similar story in neighbouring Cork with Moore Park in North Cork witnessing 167.8 mm of rain throughout November; Sherkin Island 185.7 mm and Cork Airport 203.4 mm.

Yet it was a mild but windy month, the weather system dominated by Atlantic low pressure systems to the west of Ireland, with the airflow mostly southerly, steering tropical air masses over the country.

The highest maximum temperature nationally was reported on Sunday, November 13, at Finner, Co Donegal with a temperature of 17.6 °C.



