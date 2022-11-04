North Kerry woman’s insurance ran out four days before road accident in Ballyduff

A 28-year-old woman was involved in a single-vehicle road-traffic accident last June, four days after her car insurance had run out.

Kelly O’Sullivan of the Cashen, Ballyduff, pleaded guilty yesterday (Thursday) to driving without insurance when the incident occurred on the Coast Road, Ballyduff, on June 5 this year.

Ms O’Sullivan, who has no previous convictions, admitted to Gardaí at the scene that she did not have insurance cover.

Her solicitor, Brendan Ahern, called for Judge David Waters to exercise his discretion and not disqualify his client from driving. He explained that she was in the process of moving house at the time of the incident and was waiting for the return of a deposit of €1,000, which she intended to use to pay her motor-insurance premium.

Mr Ahern explained that his client lives in Ballyduff but works in the Grand Hotel in Tralee several days a week. He added that Ms O’Sullivan took immediate steps to rectify her insurance situation in the aftermath of the incident.

Gardaí did not object to Ms O’Sullivan not receiving a disqualification from driving.

Judge David Waters convicted Ms O’Sullivan €300 but, in light of her having no previous convictions, he exercised his discretion and did not put her off the road.