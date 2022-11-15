North Kerry proves itself champion of hospitality at national awards night

Aiden O’Connor of Mike the Pies (left) with Christina McKenna and Damian O’Mahony of Jumbo’s Family Restaurant with the honours they received at the Irish Hospitality Awards.

IT was one hell of a vote of confidence in North Kerry business at the weekend when two of the region’s best known brands received national honours in the Irish Hospitality Awards.

It was a result that leaves all envious of the people of Listowel who now enjoy not one, but two national award-winning outlets in their home town.

Jumbo’s Family Restaurant was announced the Best Family Dining Restaurant of the Year and Mike the Pie’s – just a short hop up the street from Jumbo’s – was named the Live Entertainment Venue of the Year; a credential the famous bar has been garlanded by other awards bodies in the past.

Damian O’Mahony told The Kerryman that he and all the staff of the William St eaterie were over the moon with the family dining title. Both outlets thanked all their loyal customers for their continued support and custom.