North Kerry agri-tech giant is ‘Outstanding Employer of year’

At the Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year Awards in Dublin were, from left, Anna Marie Woods OEM Apprenticeships, Brendan Geraghty MSLETB, Breda Flaherty Dairymaster, John Harty Dairymaster, Jessica Mason MSLETB, Darren Gavin MSLETB and Kevin Bartlett LCETB.

Dairymaster CEO John Harty accepts the Outstanding Employer of the Year prize from Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, with Mary Liz Trant of Apprenticeship Ireland.

ONE of the county’s greatest industrial success stories of recent decades continues to lead in seemingly every aspect of its field.

Dairymaster, the Causeway-based designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge agricultural management systems was this week announced the national Outstanding Employer of Diversity in the Workplace.

It wasn’t necessarily handed down for any ethno/gender profiles within the firm –optimal as they no doubt are – but for the company’s leading use of apprenticeship programmes within its structure.

For the award was granted the agri-tech giant at the Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year awards ceremony at the Morrison Hotel in Dublin.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innvoation and Science Simon Harris presented the Causeway firm with the award – in the large company category – and spoke to the audience of how vital it is acknowledge the leadership of such firms as the Kerry winner in the area of apprenticeships.

Over the past number of years, Dairymaster has demonstrated a real commitment to the future growth of the company by acknowledging apprenticeships as a vital role in developing their skill and employee base.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won this award,” Dairymaster CEO John Harty said.

“There are approximately 9,000 companies in Ireland who are registered as an employer of apprentices, so to come out on top among big players is a huge achievement for us.

“We’ve placed a strong emphasis on the range of apprenticeships being offered and to get recognised for the work is brilliant.

“I would like to thank the apprentices for their commitment, the mentors for their coaching, guidance, and experience and to the training organisations for the support in making these courses possible.”

Dairymaster have apprentices registered across seven fields of learning: cybersecurity, sales, original equipment manufacturing (OEM), electrical, toolmaking, refrigeration and air conditioning and mechanical automotive maintenance fitter (MAMF).

“By registering apprentices on these programmes, we know they will develop the required knowledge, skills and competencies to work effectively and autonomously in Dairymaster,” its Organisational Development Manager Breda Flaherty said.

Apprentices can avail of the opportunity to work in several disciplines to see where their preference is with Dairymaster, meaning they can choose an apprenticeship to suit their needs.

The company also even offers this opportunity to current employees who might want to try something new.

Dairymaster certainly seems to be the ideal training ground for new apprentices looking ‘to earn while they learn’ as they explore new careers opportunities.