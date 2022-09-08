Nora Geaney Memorial Cup Gathering at Maine Valley Golf Club

Friends and colleagues at the former Castleisland Golf Club will gather at the Maine Valley Golf Club in her memory on September 24th. Photo by John Reidy

The Nora Geaney Memorial Cup for gents will be played for on the Maine Valley Golf Club course in Killorglin on Saturday, September 24, with tee-off times between 8am and 10am.

The competition is open to all past members of the now-closed Castleisland Golf Club and guests from other clubs.

Those intending to play are asked to send names by text to John O’Connell on (087) 926 0463 before Saturday, September 17. The revival of the tournament, after the winding up of the Castleisland club in 2020 is to coincide with the ladies competition, which will be played on the same course on the same day.

Entry fee for members of the Maine Valley GC is €10 per player and non-members fee is €25.

The late Nora Geaney’s organisational ability and talents really came to the attention of her fellow club members when the ladies wing of the Castleisland club came into being soon after the club was opened in the summer of 2002.

She was frequently and widely credited with its success and that of the club in general during a golden period of management under her watch there.

Liz Galwey was a colleague on the committees of the club and of the Castleisland branch of the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Liz, in a tribute after Nora’s passing in December 2011, said that she was an inspiration to all who were lucky enough to know her.

“She never made a big deal of her illness but instead, over the four years of her battle, she carried on as normal, continuing to be involved in organisations that were a huge part of her life,” said Liz. “Nora was a member of the local hospice branch and was secretary for several years before handing over the reins. She was very much involved in organising the Good Friday walk and the September coffee morning.

“Her involvement in Castleisland Golf Club had been as a player and as secretary of the ladies’ club since the course opened in 2002.

“She was a fantastic and dedicated member who willingly took on any job that needed to be done...Respected by all, young and old, her caring nature and cheery disposition ensured that new members always received a warm welcome.

“It was a rare occasion that Nora would have to be asked to do anything as she was always a step ahead with everything.

“For this reason, she was affectionately referred to by her friends and fellow golfers as ‘The Boss’ and just about everything was run by her.

“It is fair to say that the clubhouse at Tulligubeen was never the same without Nora,” said Liz.

That’s why a memorial tournament was first put in place in Castleisland in 2012, during the first summer after she died. And that’s why her family, friends and former colleagues will gather in Killorglin on Saturday, September 24, in a fitting memorial to her.