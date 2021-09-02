Non-compliance issues at St Joseph’s Nursing Home

St Joseph’s Nursing Home in Killorglin was non-compliant under seven regulations during a HIQA inspection there in April.

Of the 17 regulations monitored during the unannounced inspection, the 46-resident home was fully compliant with just five.

This was despite the HIQA inspectors receiving positive feedback from both residents of and visitors to the centre.

Among the ‘non-compliant’ findings was in the area of ‘Governance and management’, which was also found on previous inspections. Issues under this regulation included poor oversight of infection-prevention and -control practices, while staff training and development was described by inspectors as ‘poor’. While some infection-prevention and -control procedures were ‘robust’, the inspectors also noticed that two residents were in isolation on the day of the inspection, but “there was not appropriate signage on doors to indicate this”. The doors were sometimes left open.

The centre was also ‘non-compliant’ under the ‘Residents’ rights’ heading, in part due to a deficit in activities made available to residents. This was an issue highlighted by several residents and visitors, although the inspectors heard that the centre was currently in the process of recruiting a new full-time activities co-ordinator.

Other regulations under which the centre was judged as non-compliant included ‘Protection’, ‘Managing behaviour that is challenging’, ‘Individual assessment and care plan’, ‘Written policies and procedures’, and ‘Training and staff development’.

The Sisters of St Joseph of Annecy-provided centre was substantially compliant with five regulations.

Overall feedback from residents themselves was almost exclusively positive. The inspectors heard that staff were “kind and caring”, and they observed that interactions between staff and residents were “caring, respectful, and dignified”.

The inspectors also observed that the centre was “exceptionally clean and well maintained” and praised the centre for offering a choice of wholesome food. Residents themselves were complimentary of their meals.

The inspectors spoke to six visitors, and they were “extremely complimentary” of the work being done by staff, whom they described as dedicated and kind.

It was announced in July that Nazareth Care would take over the day-to-day running of the centre.