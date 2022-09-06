Nominations sought for Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Awards

Nominees are being sought for the 2022 Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Awards.

The 2022 Lee Stand and Garda Youth Awards have been launched and nominations are being sought.

The awards are for youths between the ages of thirteen and twenty-one years and recognise the contribution young people have made and continue to make to their communities in Kerry.

This year’s awards will be presented at a awards ceremony in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel, in Tralee on Friday, September 30.

This year 20 Merit Awards and an overall winner will be presented to individuals who have made a positive contribution to their community and make it a better place to live.

A Group Award will also be presented to groups of two or more people who have made an impact to their community.

A special Achievement Award will be presented to an individual who has “overcome difficult circumstances, has defied all the odds and whose commitment deserves recognition”.

Finally a Community Safety Award will be presented to an individual who through crime prevention or a safety initiative has helped make their community a safer place.

Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster said it is so important to recognise that contribution young people make to their communities.

“They are the future. It is important to recognise their excellence in the area of sports, arts, culture, charity or caring for a relative or friend. The awards have a positive effect on our wider community and I would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to Lee Strand for their continued sponsorship and support over the past 25 years,” she said.

CEO of Lee Strand stated Gearoid Linnane said the creamery is delighted to support the awards for 25 years once again.

“since its commencement in 1998. The awards provide a great opportunity to celebrate and recognise the achievements of the young people of Kerry, who have made a positive impact within their local community,” he said.

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Monday, September 12, 2022. Nominations are available from any Garda Station in Kerry or on www.leestrand.ie/garda-awards.

Any member of the public can nominate a young person whom they feel has made a contribution to their local area.

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges under the chairmanship of Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster.