No vaccine record for 25 per cent of COVID cases last November

No vaccination record was found among 1,100 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kerry in October and November, according to an e-mail, seen by The Kerryman, from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The figures were outlined to Kerry County Council (KCC) last Thursday, at the request of Fianna Fáil Councillor John Francis Flynn. These 1,100 cases account for almost 18 per cent of the 6,209 COVID cases confirmed in the county over those two months.

In November alone, the number of confirmed cases was 3,454, of which 861, almost one in every four people, had no vaccination record.

Of the 2,755 cases confirmed in October, no vaccine record was found for 249 people, just over nine per cent of all cases.

The e-mail does not provide a breakdown of how many of these 6,209 people were hospitalised due to COVID-19, but Cllr Flynn told The Kerryman that – when considering that 91.4 per cent of Kerry’s over-12 population had been vaccinated according to figures published last November – he sees the numbers released to him as a good sign of the vaccines’ effectiveness.

“I think people are getting a bit lax with things opening up, but if we were told back in March 2020 that we’d still be dealing with this, we mightn’t have believed it," he said. “That shows how unpredictable this thing has been, and who’s to say that another new variant couldn’t hit again.

"Considering that, I would be encouraging those who’re unvaccinated to get the vaccine.”

More than 38 per cent (1,391) of the 6,209 cases in October and November 2021 confirmed were among people who had received one dose of vaccine. This number includes those who had taken the first dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Just over 34 per cent (2,112) of all people diagnosed over the two months had taken two doses. Those who had received three doses accounted for just over 9.5 per cent of those diagnosed with COVID in that timeframe, or 593 people.