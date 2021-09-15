No Tralee parking for Fenit Greenway users

KERRY County Council has said it has no plans to provide additional parking at the Tralee end of the long awaited Tralee Fenit Greenway.

At last week’s monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District council Cllr Deirdre Ferris asked management if there were plans to provide extra parking spaces at or near the beginning of the route.

Cllr Ferris also said there were fears that cars could be left blocking the entrance to houses in Fenit and called for a dedicated parking facility to be developed to meet the expected demand.

Cllr Terry O’Brien supported Cllr Ferris call and said he was concerned that parking at the Tralee end of the route – particularly along the Bracker O’Regan Roadd near the Mounthawk entrance to the Greenway – could pose major problems when the route initially opens.

Mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall said he was also concerned about the possible impact of illegal parking in the Mounthawk area when the Greenway opens. Currently the Greenway – which has been significantly delayed due to the Covid pandemic and associated work stoppages – is due to open by the end of March next year.

Cllr Jim Finucane suggested that the goods yard to the rear of Casement station could be used and encouraged management to discuss this with Irish Rail

In response to the councillors’ concerns Management said that prior to the opening of the Tralee to Fenit Greenway the current car park in Fenit will be developed in accordance with plans adopted in March 2021.

While the Fenit carpark will be improved management said no extra car parking spaces will be provided in Tralee to accommodate people using the walking and cycling route.

“There are no plans to provide additional car parking capacity in the vicinity of the Tralee trail head as it is anticipated that users will join the amenity at multiple access points throughout the town having departed from their accommodation or home,” said Management.