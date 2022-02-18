No rest for Kevin as he prepares for second endurance race

Aodh Ó Currain from Aodh Ó Currain, from Baile an Fheirtéaraig who completed the 300 mile Montane Yukon Artic Ultra 2022. Photo by Mark Kelly Photography.

Kevin Leahy from Killarney who was the first man on foot in the Montane Yukon Artic Ultra which saw him traverse 300 miles in treacherous conditions. Photo Credit Mark Kelly photography

Fresh from having completed and having take the lead in the world’s coldest and toughest endurance race, Kevin Leahy (37) is now heading off to complete a second epic challenge when he takes on another 300 mile race this time in Lapland.

The Montana Yukon Arctic Race 300-mile mile race saw the Kerry man run through deep snow in temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius over seven days in Whitehorse, Canada and become the first man to finish on foot.

The self sufficient race saw Kevin pull his own supplies through the course of deep snow and ice which took him 5 days and 19 hours on foot to complete. He slept for 15 hours during the entire race which started on February 3.

Many of his fellow competitors were forced to drop out of the race, but Kevin battled through the treacherous conditions to complete the monumental task and win his category. The race was won overall by Jessie Gladish who biked the route.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week the Killarney man said that he was delighted to cross the finish line.

"There is a sense of relief when you finish. You know can do it, there is a sense of achievement,” he said.

Throughout the five days Kevin said you are faced with all sorts of thoughts but mostly you just enjoy what is around you.

"Mad thoughts do go through your head, but you clear your head and you are present in the moment. Sometimes you are clear and enjoying the nature and the scenery and sometimes you are thinking will I get to the next place or can I sleep,” he said.

Kevin previously took part in the 100 mile version of the race but this was his first time taking on the 300 mile endurance race.

For the Killarney man it is all about achievement .

"I like the big adventure, I like to push the body and push the mind and reach the limit.”

Kevin has now returned home but not for long as he is preparing to take on his next challenge in just weeks when he competes in the 300 mile Montaine Lapland Artic Ultra which starts on March 6.

“That is the big question am I ready? But I am feeling alright at the moment,” he said.

Kevin is one of two Kerry men in the race, and his fellow competitor, Aodh Ó Currain, from Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, also managed to complete the epic challenge.